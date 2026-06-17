Penn State adds veteran guard Dasonte Bowen to 2026-27 roster

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Mike Rhoades and his staff had already done significant work to the roster this offseason. Witnessing the departure of nine players via the transfer portal while scouring the international ranks, other portal entries and high school prospects to help reshape the Nittany Lions’ identity ahead of the 2026-27 season, the new-look team reconvened last week.

Wednesday, it added another piece.

Reported first by On3’s Joe Tipton, fifth-year senior guard Dasonte Bowen has committed to play for the Nittany Lions after being granted an additional season of eligibility.

Bowen began his career at Iowa in 2022 and spent two seasons with the Hawkeyes before transferring to St. Bonaventure in 2024. An injury short-circuited his junior season after he appeared in 10 games, leading to his return as a redshirt junior for the 2025-26 campaign.

Last season, he averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 34.4 minutes per game in 33 appearances.

Penn State roster adds another

The addition comes atop a complete roster reconstruction that, at the start of the month, Rhoades acknowledged remained flexible.

Meeting with Blue White Illustrated at the program’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer event on campus, Rhoades laid out the program’s perspective as summer workouts were about to begin.

“You’re never done. In today’s world, you’re never done,” he said. “There’s some things you can do, or some things you can’t do. Some things you can afford, some things you can’t afford. Just how it goes. But you’re never done.

“You’re always talking to coaches, AAU coaches, foreign coaches, scouts. You got talent evaluate all those guys, all the time. You’re doing that all the time.”

Next steps

Fewer than three weeks later, Bowen’s pledge brings Rhoades’ sentiment to life.

Still awaiting the arrivals of Roko Prkacin and Francois Wibaut, each of whom spent last season playing professionally in France’s LNB A and LNB Pro B leagues, the Nittany Lions welcomed eight new players to campus last week. Their arrivals came alongside the retention of centerpiece Ivan Juric, plus walk-ons Reggie Gordon and Chris Lotito.

“For now, because you never know if somebody could be, ‘Hey, I want to play in the States,'” said Rhoades. “Somebody can decommit. You just never know. So you’re always communicating, talking to people. And it’s also for the future, too.”

With the addition of Bowen, Penn State’s roster is now up to 14 of the 15 available spots for the 2026-27 season.

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