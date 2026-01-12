Penn State adds wide receiver Keith Jones Jr. from Grambling State

Penn State wide receiver coach Noah Pauley picked up a commitment Monday, locking up Keith Jones Jr. from Grambling State.

A native of New Orleans, Jones graduated from Edna Karr in 2024. After redshirting his first season on campus, Jones emerged as Grambling State’s leading receiver this past season, totaling 32 receptions for 450 yards and five touchdowns. According to PFF, he earned an overall offensive grade of 68.6, playing just over 400 snaps.

Jones took an official visit to Penn State over the weekend. Cincinnati and Stanford were the other two Power Four programs interested in Jones. Other schools included Charlotte, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Southern Miss, Texas State and Western Kentucky.

Through Jan. 12, Penn State has seen six former scholarship wide receivers enter the transfer portal, four of whom will either be redshirt freshmen or sophomores next season. Former Iowa State receivers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen will be expected to contribute right away, while redshirt freshmen Karon Brookins and Zay Robinson just completed their first season of college football and likely need more time.

As of Monday morning, here’s the updated list of those expected to leave, as well as who we expect to stay.

Former Penn State Players in the Transfer Portal

Quarterback



Bekkem Kritza

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Jaxon Smolik – Temple



Running Back

Corey Smith

Jabree Coleman

Tikey Hayes



Wide Receiver

Aaron Enterline

Anthony Ivey

Kaden Saunders

Jeff Exinor – Virginia Tech

Josiah Brown

Tyseer Denmark

Matthew Outten



Tight End

Joey Schlaffer – Temple

Luke Reynolds – Virginia Tech

Matt Henderson – Virginia Tech

Andrew Olesh – Oregon



Offensive Line

TJ Shanahan – Florida

Alex Birchmeier – Liberty

J’Ven Williams

Eagan Boyer – Florida

Brady O’Hara

Michael Troutman – Virginia Tech

Defensive End

Chaz Coleman – Tennessee

Daniel Jennings – Virginia Tech

Zuriah Fisher – USC

Jaylen Harvey – North Carolina

Cortez Harris – Virginia Tech

Mylachi Williams – Virginia Tech

Enai White

Defensive Tackle

Xavier Gilliam – Tennessee

Sam Siafa

Owen Wafle – Duke

Kaleb Artis

Randy Adirika

Linebacker

Kari Jackson

Keon Wylie – Virginia Tech

Anthony Speca – Purdue

DaKaari Nelson

Amare Campbell – Tennessee



Cornerback

AJ Harris

Elliot Washington II – Clemson

Kenny Woseley



Safety

Braz Thomas

Karson Kiesewetter

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

King Mack – N.C. State

Kolin Dinkins

Lamont Payne Jr.

PSU Players Expected to Return

Here’s the list of Penn State players expected to return.

Offense:

RB Quinton Martin

RB Cam Wallace

WR Koby Howard

WR Peter Gonzalez

TE Brian Kortovich

TE Andrew Rappleyea

TE Finn Furmanek

OT Anthony Donkoh

OT Garrett Sexton

OL Chimdy Onoh

OL Henry Boehme

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

OL Dominic Rulli

OT Malachi Goodman

OL Caleb Brewer

K Ryan Barker

Defense

DE Yvan Kemajou

DE Max Granville

DE Mason Robinson

DT De’Andre Cook

DE Daryus Dixson

DT Liam Andrews

DT Ty Blanding

LB Alex Tatsch

LB Tony Rojas

CB Daryus Dixson

CB Audavion Collins

CB Jahmir Joseph

CB Zion Tracy



S Vaboue Toure

