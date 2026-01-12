Penn State adds wide receiver Keith Jones Jr. from Grambling State
Penn State wide receiver coach Noah Pauley picked up a commitment Monday, locking up Keith Jones Jr. from Grambling State.
A native of New Orleans, Jones graduated from Edna Karr in 2024. After redshirting his first season on campus, Jones emerged as Grambling State’s leading receiver this past season, totaling 32 receptions for 450 yards and five touchdowns. According to PFF, he earned an overall offensive grade of 68.6, playing just over 400 snaps.
Jones took an official visit to Penn State over the weekend. Cincinnati and Stanford were the other two Power Four programs interested in Jones. Other schools included Charlotte, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Southern Miss, Texas State and Western Kentucky.
Through Jan. 12, Penn State has seen six former scholarship wide receivers enter the transfer portal, four of whom will either be redshirt freshmen or sophomores next season. Former Iowa State receivers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen will be expected to contribute right away, while redshirt freshmen Karon Brookins and Zay Robinson just completed their first season of college football and likely need more time.
As of Monday morning, here’s the updated list of those expected to leave, as well as who we expect to stay.
Former Penn State Players in the Transfer Portal
Quarterback
Bekkem Kritza
Ethan Grunkemeyer
Jaxon Smolik – Temple
Running Back
Corey Smith
Jabree Coleman
Tikey Hayes
Wide Receiver
Aaron Enterline
Anthony Ivey
Kaden Saunders
Jeff Exinor – Virginia Tech
Josiah Brown
Tyseer Denmark
Matthew Outten
Tight End
Joey Schlaffer – Temple
Luke Reynolds – Virginia Tech
Matt Henderson – Virginia Tech
Andrew Olesh – Oregon
Offensive Line
TJ Shanahan – Florida
Alex Birchmeier – Liberty
J’Ven Williams
Eagan Boyer – Florida
Brady O’Hara
Michael Troutman – Virginia Tech
Defensive End
Chaz Coleman – Tennessee
Daniel Jennings – Virginia Tech
Zuriah Fisher – USC
Jaylen Harvey – North Carolina
Cortez Harris – Virginia Tech
Mylachi Williams – Virginia Tech
Enai White
Defensive Tackle
Xavier Gilliam – Tennessee
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle – Duke
Kaleb Artis
Randy Adirika
Linebacker
Kari Jackson
Keon Wylie – Virginia Tech
Anthony Speca – Purdue
DaKaari Nelson
Amare Campbell – Tennessee
Cornerback
AJ Harris
Elliot Washington II – Clemson
Kenny Woseley
Safety
Braz Thomas
Karson Kiesewetter
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
King Mack – N.C. State
Kolin Dinkins
Lamont Payne Jr.
PSU Players Expected to Return
Here’s the list of Penn State players expected to return.
Offense:
RB Quinton Martin
RB Cam Wallace
WR Koby Howard
WR Peter Gonzalez
TE Brian Kortovich
TE Andrew Rappleyea
TE Finn Furmanek
OT Anthony Donkoh
OT Garrett Sexton
OL Chimdy Onoh
OL Henry Boehme
OG Cooper Cousins
OT Owen Aliciene
OL Dominic Rulli
OT Malachi Goodman
OL Caleb Brewer
Defense
DE Yvan Kemajou
DE Max Granville
DE Mason Robinson
DT De’Andre Cook
DE Daryus Dixson
DT Liam Andrews
DT Ty Blanding
LB Alex Tatsch
LB Tony Rojas
CB Daryus Dixson
CB Audavion Collins
CB Jahmir Joseph
CB Zion Tracy
S Vaboue Toure