Penn State and adidas partnership is officially underway; when can fans start buying new gear?

Penn State Athletics officially starts its new 10-year footwear, uniform, apparel, and sideline partner deal with adidas today, July 1. The agreement, which was announced last September, starts at 12:01 a.m. ET and runs through June 30, 2036. adidas takes over for NIKE, which was the athletic department’s chief apparel partner for the last 33 years.

“After months of anticipation, the day is finally here, and I couldn’t be more excited to officially welcome adidas to the Penn State family,” Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft said in a Wednesday morning new release. “This partnership is about far more than apparel. It’s a bold statement about the future of Penn State Athletics and our unwavering commitment to competing at the highest level. This partnership represents a landmark investment in Penn State Athletics, one that will create new opportunities for our student-athletes and strengthen every program as we pursue championships. This is about giving our student-athletes every possible advantage.

“It’s about giving Nittany Nation an exciting new way to wear its pride. And it’s about building something together that will elevate Penn State Athletics on both the national and global stage. We’re incredibly proud to begin this new era with adidas, and we can’t wait to show the world what’s next. We Are!”

Adds Chris McGuire, the adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing for North America:

“Few organizations in sports can claim a fanbase as passionate as Penn State. As we launch this partnership, we want fans to know that passion is shared by adidas and our former Nittany Lion athlete partners. This is just the beginning of our commitment to create special experiences for every student-athlete and fan who bleeds blue and white.”

When can Penn State fans buy new adidas gear?

If you’re reading this at 12:01 a.m. ET, the answer is not yet. But, new Penn State gear will be available for purchase soon. And, it might already be online by the time you are reading this.

“The initial drop of the new collection of officially licensed adidas and Penn State gear is available today via adidas , Fanatics (beginning at 8:30 a.m. on July 1), local retailers and online retail partners,” Penn State says in a news release.

Fans in State College can purchase new gear in person today. A shop will be open at Pegula Ice Arena from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 1 and 2.