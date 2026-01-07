Penn State and Rutgers wrestling teams might both be without a starter when they meet Saturday

Penn State wrestling opens the Big Ten portion of its 2025-2026 dual meet schedule on Saturday against Rutgers. Both sides could be sending backups out at 141 pounds.

Starting with the Nittany Lions, the status of junior Aaron Nagao, both for this weekend and the rest of the season, is unclear after he medically forfeited out of last weekend’s Southern Scuffle after competing in only a single match. Before that, Nagao had been out since hurting himself in the title bout of the Army Black Knight Invitational back in November.

“He just wanted to get back on the mat and see how he would feel, and that was kind of the idea,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said of Nagao competing at the Scuffle on Wednesday, per Black Shoe Diaries. “Obviously, things didn’t go as we kind of hoped for him.

“Aaron’s a best-in-class kind of human being. But, yeah, we’re not 100 percent sure there yet. But we should know shortly.”

If Nagao is out, Penn State could elect to pull junior Braeden Davis’ redshirt. Davis took over for an injured Nagao at 133 pounds last year and earned All-American honors. This year, they both bumped up to 141, with Nagao competing while Davis took a year off. However, that might now change. Or, Sanderson and co., could go in a different direction. Bumping freshman Nate Desmond back up from 125 to 141, as Penn State did during the non-conference slate when Cael Nasdeo was struggling in place of Nagao, is also an option.

“Davis has kind of been on standby, and he competed last week [winning the Kauffman Open at Edinboro]. So that’s obviously, definitely an option we have,” Sanderson said. “We have a lot of options here. I mean, Nate Desmond did a great job filling in when he moved up to 141 even having wrestled 125 this year, and being a true freshman.

“We have some kids in there that we believe in. And so that’s a decision we have to make here moving forward.”

Flipping over to the Rutgers side of things, fifth-ranked 141-pound Joseph Olivieri is not listed on the Scarlet Knights’ projected lineup sheet for Saturday. He’s missed multiple events since not competing against Oklahoma and Drexel in mid-December due to a violation of team rules, the Ashbury Park Press reported. If Olivieri is out again Saturday, which is likely, Rutgers will send either Tahir Parkins (5-6) -OR- Mason Gibson (8-3) to face whoever Penn State sends out at 141.

You can discuss this and other Penn State wrestling news by visiting The Wrestling Room forum.