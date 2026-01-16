Penn State announces first transfer portal additions, early enrollees of the Matt Campbell era: See the full 50-player list here

Penn State football has officially added its first batch of transfers and early enrollees in the Matt Campbell era. The program announced 39 transfer additions from Iowa State and elsewhere on Friday via social media and also 11 Class of 2026 signees. All of them started classes back on Monday as prep continues for spring practice.

Former Iowa State walk-on linebacker John Klosterman is the only new name to know; BWI’s Sean Fitz reported his enrollment at Penn State on Friday afternoon. The Iowa City, Iowa, native will be a redshirt senior in 2026. He played special teams in 2023, suffered a season-ending injury in 2024, and was a key reserve on defense and core speical teams player.

The transfer portal closes at 11:59:59 p.m. ET tonight, of course. That means more players could eventually join this group. For now, though, if you need a refresher of who the Lions have landed or if you just swore off checking for updates until things were finalized, the full list of newcomers, both Class of 2026 early enrollees and transfer additions, is below.

Who are this year’s Penn State early enrollees?

The Class of 2026 recruits who are already on campus include:

QB Kase Evans, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound three-star from Lexington, Tex.

QB Peyton Falzone, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound four-star from Nazareth, Pa.

RB D’Antae Sheffey, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound three-star from State College

OT Mason Bandhauer, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound three-star from Fort Collins, Co.

WR Ben Whiter, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound three-star from Virginia

DE Jackson Ford, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound four-star from Phoenixville, Pa.

CB Josiah Zayas, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound three-star from Piscataway, N.J.

S Christian Askew, 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect from Kathleen, Ga.

Safety Bryson Williams, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound three-star from Omaha, Neb.

S Tyrell Chatman, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound three-star from Lincoln, Neb.

Ath Amarion Jackson, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, rated as a three-star receiver from Omaha, Neb.

Who is coming to Penn State via the portal?

Former Iowa State players account for 23 of the 38 additions so far. Below, we’ve broken the total number of newcomers down into former Cyclones and those from other schools. The lists are also sorted by position.

Non-Iowa State transfers (15):

RB James Peoples – A 5-foot-10, 206-pound junior from Ohio State



WR Keith Jones – A 6-foot-4, 185-pound redshirt sophomore from Grambling State



OL Hunter Albright – A 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman from St. Francis (PA)

OL Brock Riker – A 6-foot-4, 285-pound redshirt senior Texas State

OT Tyshon Huff – A 6-foot-4, 300-pound redshirt junior from Tiffin University



DT Keanu Williams – A 6-foot-5, 320-pound redshirt senior from UCLA

DL Dallas Vakalahi – A 6-foot-2, 318-pound junior from Utah

DT Siale Taupaki – A 6-foot-4, 310-pound redshirt senior+ from UCLA



DE Alexander McPherson – A 6-foot-6, 240-pound sophomore from Colorado

DE Armstrong Nnodim – A 6-foot-2, 290-pound redshirt sophomore from Oklahoma State



CB Omarion Davis – A 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore from Boston College

CB Ibn McDaniels – A 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt sophomore from Syracuse



S Chris Fileppo – A 6-foot-4, 208-pound sophomore from West Virginia



P Nathan Tiyce – A 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore from Mississippi State



K Cristiano Rosa – A 5-foot-11, 206-pound redshirt senior from James Madison

Iowa State transfers (24):

QB Rocco Becht – A 6-foot-1, 210-pound redshirt senior

QB Alex Manske – A 6-foot-3, 225-pound redshirt freshman



RB Carson Hansen – A 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior



WR Brett Eskildsen – A 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior

WR Karon Brookins – A 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt freshman

Wide receiver Chance Sowell – A 6-foot-3, 210-pound redshirt senior

WR Zay Robinson – A 5-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt freshman

TE Gabe Burkle – A 6-foot-6, 255-pound redshirt senior

TE Ben Brahmer – A 6-foot-7, 255-pound senior

Tight end Cooper Alexander – A 6-foot-4, 245-pound redshirt sophomore

OL Will Tompkins – A 6-foot-5, 300-pound redshirt freshman

OT Kuol Kuol – A 6-foot-6, 290-pound redshirt freshman

OL Trevor Buhr – A 6-foot-4, 325-pound redshirt junior

OL Vaea Ikakoula – A 6-foot-3, 355-pound redshirt freshman

DL Alijah Carnell – A 6-foot-5, 290 pound redshirt sophomore

DL Ikenna Ezeogu – A 6-foot-5, 285-pound redshirt senior



LB Cael Brezina – A 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior

Linebacker Caleb Bacon – A 6-foot-4, 240-pound redshirt sophomore

LB Kooper Ebel – A 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior

LB John Klosterman – A 5-foot-11, 230-pound redshirt senior

DB Hunter Sowell



CB Jeremiah Cooper – A 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt senior

S Jamison Patton – A 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior

S Marcus Neal Jr. – A 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior