Penn State announces Stripe Out for season opener

Penn State begins not only the 2026 season but also the Matt Campbell era one month from today when Marshall makes its way to Beaver Stadium. Now, we also know the theme for that game, as Penn State’s athletic department announced Wednesday afternoon that the season opener will also be this year’s Stripe Out game.

The Sept. 5 showdown, which is set for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on Fox Sports 1, is one of seven home games on Penn State’s schedule this upcoming season. The athletic department also announced earlier this year that the Sept. 26 game against Wisconsin will be this year’s Homecoming game. That one is expected to start at either 12:00 or 3:30 p.m. ET.

But unlike in years past, Penn State has yet to announce any additional themes for the rest of the season, including which game will be this year’s White Out game. However, as Blue White Illustrated reported back in May, the game against USC on Oct. 10 is expected to air on NBC at 7:30 pm ET, making that matchup the runaway favorite for Beaver Stadium’s marquee event each season.

Beaver Stadium is in the midst of a major renovation, one that athletic director Pat Kraft estimated is now in the third quarter and will soon be entering the fourth quarter. The upper west side of the stadium will be open for fans this upcoming season. However, he said it’s unlikely to be done by the Marshall game.

“We’re going to ease into it,” Kraft said. “So the goal right now, it won’t be Marshall, but USC looks like the game that they will have all the construction done, bench seating up top on the upper bowl,” Kraft said. “I can’t give you a guaranteed number because we’re finding areas that we can put temporary-like boxes and special seating.

This year’s roster features 24 players who previously played with Campbell and his staff at Iowa State, including starting quarterback Rocco Becht. The Nittany Lions also bring back multiple key contributors, including offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, linebacker Tony Rojas and cornerbacks Audavion Collins and Zion Tracy.

“I think [Campbell] is the absolute perfect person at the perfect time for Penn State football,” said Kraft. “I believe in his process, and I believe that he understands what it means and the importance of the role of the head football coach at Penn State. He doesn’t take that lightly, and I think he has built a culture, in a very short time, that our fans and everybody will be very, very proud of.”

