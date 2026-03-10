Penn State assistant makes On3's list of new hires 'poised to make a major impact in 2026'

Penn State news, notes, and updates for March 10 include praise for a new Nittany Lions assistant, headlines of the day, and more. On3’s senior national college football reporter recently put together a list of new hires who are on track to make a major impact in 2026. First-year Penn State defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, a Lions letterman who returns to the program after a stint at USC, is one of them.

“Lynn was one of the hottest commodities this offseason for schools in the defensive coordinator market, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets a head coaching job,” Low writes. He adds:

“Lynn resurrected a USC defense that was reeling before he arrived in 2024 and has all the credentials any head coach is looking for, especially when you’re embarking on a new challenge the way Matt Campbell is at Penn State. Lynn coached for nine years in the NFL and knows his way around the Penn State program.

“Before taking the USC job, Lynn also turned around a struggling UCLA defense in 2023 when the Bruins were fourth nationally with 41 sacks and allowed 299 yards per game, which was the lowest by a UCLA team since 1992 (297.8)”

Other familiar faces (some more than others) in new places who are on the list include onetime Penn State co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks, who is now the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Auburn; former Nittany Lions offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who is now at Florida; and new Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Penn State headlines of the day

Don’t call this Cael Sanderson’s best Penn State wrestling team just yet, but it took another step toward that honor Sunday: Pickel, BWI



Penn State Depth Chart Reset: Everything You Need to Know About the Pass Catchers in 2026: Carr, BWI



The weekly rundown: Spring break kicks off for Penn State athletics with big questions and tournaments: Pickel, BWI



Top 100 OL Carter Barrett details relationships with Matt Campbell and Penn State staff ahead of April visit: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“What stands out about Coach Clanton is how technical he is and how much all the small things matter,” Barrett said. “He’s always given me advice on how I can improve with technique, nutrition, supplementation and recovery. Also, it’s publicly known how he can develop players and has done that in every program he’s been at.”

—Top 100 OL Carter Barrett to BWI on PSU OL coach Ryan Clanton.