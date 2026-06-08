Penn State basketball promotes Brent Scott to associate head coach, announces staff changes

The proof of concept had already been delivered by Penn State basketball assistant coach Brent Scott, a fixture on the bench of head coach Mike Rhoades at both Rice and VCU before migrating to Happy Valley ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Now, Scott is officially elevating his title as a result.

Announced Monday morning, Rhoades has promoted Scott to associate head coach, along with other personnel changes to the staff.

“Big B has been doing it for a long time,” Rhoades said last summer. “If you’re a big man with versatility, and you can spend every day of your college career with a guy like Brent Scott, you’re probably going to be a pro. That’s how good he is.”

Through his first three seasons at Penn State, Scott has been instrumental in showcasing that development.

Upon joining Rhoades with the Nittany Lions, Scott first welcomed the transfer of former Georgetown and Maryland center Qudus Wahab. Wahab is now playing professionally overseas with Cholet Basket, a franchise in France’s LNB Pro A.

Following Wahab’s emergence at Penn State, Scott then helped identify and bring in Yanic Konan Niederhauser from Northern Illinois. Breaking out in his lone season with the Nittany Lions, the big man from Switzerland played well enough to explore his options in the NBA Draft, eventually impressing enough to become Penn State’s first-ever first-round selection.

He went 30th overall to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he contributed 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over 41 games before a Lisfranc injury to his right foot sidelined him for the remainder of his rookie season.

Crediting Scott with helping bring out the best qualities shown by Konan Niederhauser during his time at Penn State, Rhoades affirmed his confidence in the program’s development of big men as a whole.

“I totally direct it to the way Brent Scott, Big B, coaches big guys. And we recruit guys with versatility. And the way we play that gives them opportunity to showcase their game in various ways. They’re just not a robot and stuck in one position,” said Rhoades. “His development of Yanic in just nine months says a lot about how we do things, and we’ve done it in other places.”

More recently, Penn State’s next emerging frontcourt prospect has also credited Scott’s influence in his development. Ivan Juric, the lone returning scholarship player for the Nittany Lions entering the 2026-27 season, climbed from a late addition in the Class of 2025 to become one of the program’s key players last season.

Over 30 games, including 26 starts, Juric finished fourth on the team in scoring with 10.2 points per game and led the Nittany Lions in rebounding at 5.3 per game. Highlighting Juric’s growth under Scott’s direction, Rhoades indicated how much he is looking forward to seeing the native Croatian take the next steps in his game.

“I just thought he’s had great growth in the year,” said Rhoades. “He played against some of the best players in the country. Some guys that are gonna get drafted in the first round and more than held his own.

“Now, can you take your game to a whole other level? He’s going to be around some older guys. We’re bringing in some older guys. That’s great for him too, and his growth, and he can battle those guys every day. Because, he dominated in practice and beat everybody up. He won’t be able to do that when he gets back here in June.”

Upon the departure of longtime assistant Jamal Brunt this offseason, who moved to join Gerry McNamara’s new staff at Syracuse in April, Scott is joined by former Nittany Lion point guard Talor Battle, newly hired Dwayne Stephens and Clay Conner on the assistant coaching staff.

In the front office, Scott Pera remains the general manager, while Patrick Dorney has been named chief of staff and Jake Szczecina is moving into the role of director of basketball operations. Dorney previously filled the director of operations role while Szczecina had been the program’s video coordinator.

In light of those two moves, the position of video coordinator has been filled by Sam Little, who spent the past two seasons with Stephens at Western Michigan. Little also brings experience on the West Coast, where he served as the video coordinator at Stanford, as well as stops at Prolific Prep and Tarleton State in various roles.

Additionally, Rhoades has elevated Alex Grumer – a student manager for the past three seasons under Rhoades – into an assistant director of basketball operations role.

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