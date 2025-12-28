Penn State Beaver Stadium renovation update: What can fans expect to see in 2026?

Penn State finished its 2025 season with a win over Clemson on Saturday in the Pinstripe Bowl. The fact that the Lions were there means they did not host a College Football Playoff game, of course. And that means renovation work has picked back up in earnest over the last month, as crews can go back to being on site around the clock as a nine-figure renovation project continues. During the regular season, work paused from the Friday before a home game until the following Monday. Now, though, the west side temporary seating is removed, and work on what the final product will look like is underway.

“Beaver Stadium is undergoing the largest renovation in college football history,” Penn State deputy athletics director for internal operations Vinnie James said on Saturday. “We’re approaching $700 million in renovation right now. We remain on schedule, targeting a completion date of fall of 2027.

The west side will eventually feature the Lubert Family Welcome Center, Marzano Club Seats with a lounge, and Schuyler Club Seats with a lounge. It is all part of a plan to add more premium seating at the iconic venue while modernizing it, as well. And, according to James, fans can expect to see the beginnings of it by the time next season starts.

“In the 2026 season, what our fans can expect to see is, you’ll actually begin to see the structure of the new West side or the visiting sideline,” he said. “You’ll see that structure come to form. Still won’t be completed, obviously, everything that’s behind it, but that structure will start to really be showing itself, and we can see the volume and the magnitude of what that west side will ultimately be. And then a lot of the work that’s going on is infrastructure work behind it.”

Temporary seating will be back at Beaver Stadium in 2026. So, that will look similar. But, after seeing the beginning of the work tied to knocking the press box down in early 2025, fans will start to get a better sense of what everything will eventually look like in the end over the months ahead.