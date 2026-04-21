Penn State Blue-White Game: What Matt Campbell Revealed + What to Watch

The Penn State football team is in the final week of spring football, with Blue-White Weekend looming on Saturday. Today, head coach Matt Campbell spoke with reporters for roughly ten minutes to give us an update on who camp has progressed in the last week. We’ll discuss that, plus more on the BWI Live Show today at 2 pm.

Join the show live to be part of the conversation! Want to ask a recruiting question? Penn State is in the thick of its push to try to secure top talent before official visit season starts next month. Ask your questions in the live chat, and we’ll answer the best live throughout the 60-minute show.

Between the Lines with Matt Campbell

We’ll start the show by discussing what Campbell had to say during his press event this morning. We go Between the Lines to dissect and infer Campbell’s comments and explain the most important aspects of his remarks to fans.

Campbell outlined the plans for the Blue-White event on Saturday, which will begin at 1 pm inside Beaver Stadium. We’ll let Penn State fans hear from Campbell on how the afternoon will flow and then discuss what we expect from the practice.

He also discussed where his team is through the majority of spring ball and what he thinks of the progress his team has made. From there, we’ll discuss what comes next. Campbell outlined the process for the players and staff of how they will take what they learned during camp and build upon it heading into Fall Camp.

Finally, we’ll hear from defensive end Max Granville as well. The redshirt sophomore has suffered several setbacks this winter and discussed them with reporters Tuesday morning. We’ll also hear from defensive tackle Siale Taupaki about his role within the defense and how he sees success in it.

Sean Fitz recently broke down the latest Penn State recruiting news for Blue White Illustrated members about where the team stands with its most important recruits. Check that article out by clicking here. Want to get access? Subscribe to the website right now for half off the annual price during our spring sale! We’ll cover the highlights of Fitz’s reporting on today’s show to give fans a general sense of where the team stands.

Finally, we’ll replay a portion of BWI’s interview with four-star linebacker commit Blake Betton, who sat down with the YouTube Channel this weekend.