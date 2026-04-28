Penn State Blue-White recap: Who stood out, position switches and Matt Campell's comments

The Penn State Nittany Lions Football team concluded spring football on Saturday with the annual Blue-White event. The practice was held inside Beaver Stadium, which itself is a construction site, with the west side being blocked off for the day’s events. It was also held in a 50-degree downpour, which limited the attendance. Today, we’ll spend the show discussing what we saw and learned from the practice. Join us for 60 minutes of Penn State football talk, including a new commitment to the recruiting class and dissecting what head coach Matt Campbell had to say afterward.

Join us live today at 10 a.m. on YouTube as we discuss all of that, plus answer your questions on today’s show! For fans of the show, we are now returning to a 10 a.m. airtime for the rest of the summer. When the team reconvenes, we’ll switch back to a 2 pm air time for Fall camp and the season. The best way to keep up with all of the changes is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now and enable notifications.

Penn State Blue-White Recap

We’ll start today’s show by discussing the team’s biggest off-field news of the day. Offensive tackle Ryan Robbins committed to the program just about an hour before the start of the Blue-White event. Recruiting reporter Sean Fitz will give his thoughts about the newest addition to the team and how he fits into the overall picture, plus what’s next for the team.

From there, we’ll get into our thoughts about the Blue-White practice and recap what we learned from the event. The event itself was a practice, which meant the first half was dedicated to individual work, which built to units coming together before the team, then transitioned to competitive periods. We’ll discuss what we learned from the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portions of practice and which players flashed during the event. We’ll also discuss what we learned about the team’s plans for certain players, such as Liam Andrews, who switched positions to defensive end this spring.

Matt Campbell press conference

Finally, we’ll wrap up the show by discussing Matt Campbell’s thoughts about yesterday in our Between the Lines segment on today’s show. We’ll recap his thoughts about the linebacker room, the quarterback development this spring, and who he thinks made the biggest strides during spring football, among other topics.

Join the show at 10 a.m. to discuss all of that, plus your thoughts and questions!