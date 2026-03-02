Penn State looks to build momentum, play spoiler in home stretch

Penn State looks to build momentum, play spoiler in home stretchby: Nate Bauer58 minutes agoNateBauerBWIRead In AppFeb 28, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades shares a moment with guard Kayden Mingo (4) and forward Josh Reed (10) following the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn ImagesPenn State basketball could be without Kayden Mingo against Ohio State. On Mingo, the Nittany Lions' spoiler mindset and finishing strong.