Penn State called a 'Hail Mary sleeper team' to win the CFP title in Matt Campbell's first season

Penn State news, notes, and updates for June 30 include a new College Football Playoff projection involving the Lions, headlines of the day, and more. Writing for USA Today, Blake Toppmeyer picks a handful of teams that are sleepers to win the title in 2026. The Lions are the last team he lists, calling them a ‘Hail Mary sleeper team’ to take home the sport’s top trophy in Matt Campbell’s first season.

“Matt Campbell couldn’t have gotten a kinder welcome into the Big Ten,” Toppmeyer writes. “If USC drew the Big Ten’s schedule of doom, then Penn State got the boon. No Ohio State on Penn State’s schedule. No Indiana or Oregon, either. The nonconference schedule is a cupcake feast. This collection of opponents is built for playoff contention. Campbell used the en vogue move of a first-year coach bringing in a cavalcade of players from his previous job. His first team might as well be called the CyLions, because it’s loaded with former Iowa State Cyclones, including veteran quarterback Rocco Becht.

“That all sounds pretty ideal, until you consider: The Cyclones went 8-4 last year. Solid, especially on defense, but not national championship-level good. They’re a Hail Mary for glory.”

You can read the full story here. As of Tuesday morning, BetMGM lists Penn State as 50-to-1 to win the CFP and 20-to-1 to win the Big Ten.

In other news, Lift for Life is now just a day away. The 23rd installment of the event that raises money for the rare disease community is at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Click here for more information about it.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

New Penn State pick logged in Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine: Snyder, BWI



Exclusive: Matt Campbell opens up on Penn State, Iowa State and building a program that lasts: Bauer, BWI



Penn State WR Amarion Jackson among standout Big Ten newcomers: Bauer, BWI



USC checks in at No. 2 on our list of the toughest 2026 Penn State opponents; here’s why: Pickel, BWI



BWI Exclusive: Taylor Mouser says Penn State’s offensive line is the most talented he’s ever coached: Carr, BWI

Quote of the day

“I mean we’re old school. We want to run the football, we want to win the time of possession. We take a lot of pride in being, you know, in the top of our conference or being in the top of the country. Like, you know, Coach Campbell cares about it. So I care about it and the team cares about it,” he said.

“So with that, like you have to be physical up front. You have to be nasty. You have to be detailed, like you have to be an offense that’s going to pride yourself and, you know, winning ugly or being physical.”

PSU offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser.