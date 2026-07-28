Penn State Camp Battle Preview: Center takes center stage | Big Ten Media Days

The Penn State football team is now one week away from the start of its 2026 campaign, with training camp getting underway next Wednesday. Today on the BWI Live show, we’ll preview three of the top battles going on next month. Today is also the kickoff of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. We’ll preview what’s going on with the conference, and Penn State’s contingent today. Finally, we’ll get to your questions and comments in the BWI Mailbag to end the show!

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Penn State at Big Ten Media Days

Reporter Greg Pickel is in Chicago for Big Ten Media Days. We’ll preview what today’s schedule is like, when Campbell speaks, and what to expect from today’s proceedings. Next, we’ll give publisher Sean Fitz his chance to respond to our interview with GM Derek Hoodjer last week.

Camp Battle Preview

Next, we’ll get into today’s main topic, which is the camp battle preview at three key spots on offense. The feature battles for today’s show include the starting center position, wide receiver, and interior offensive line depth spots in the two-deep. We’ll highlight the players and parameters around each of these battles to get fans oriented on what they need to know before camp kicks off.

Fitz is also writing his roster reintroduction series for Blue White Illustrated, where he goes through the entire Penn State roster and discusses each player and their outlook for the upcoming season. We’ll highlight four players he’s featured and discuss what stood out about Vaboue Toure, LaVar Arrington II, Amarion Jackson and Josiah Zayas.

BWI Mailbag

Finally, we’ll take your questions and thoughts in the BWI Mailbag to end the show. What’s on your mind as the team ramps into high gear ahead of the 2026 season? Join the live chat during the hour-long show to discuss today’s topics, plus more of what you want to hear during the show! We’ll save the best questions for the end to feature in the BWI Mailbag.

Note: Due to severe weather around the Chicago area, our coverage of Big Ten Media Days will be truncated. Check the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and the site for videos and information as it comes out today.