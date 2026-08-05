Penn State Camp Starts Today: Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Penn State Football team starts its 2026 season today with Fall training camp. So, to get fans ready for the upcoming month of new information, we decided to empty the vault today. We’re discussing each position on the Penn State roster and telling fans what we know about each of them. For some fans, this will be a review. For others checking in for the first time in months, it’ll be a helpful rehash of the 2026 offseaosn which was rife with change. Reporter Greg Pickel joins the show to help us navigate the offense and defense in its totality during the 60-minute show.

Join us live at 10 a.m on YouTube as we get fans up to speed on what they need to know for August. The best way to keep track of all the information coming out of training camp is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and to subscribe to the site. Right now, for a limited time only, you can get a 75% discount if you’re a new member to BWI. That way you’ll get our in-depth reporting plus all of our YouTube content delivered right to your phone!

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Penn State offensive roster breakdown

We’ll start with the offense and, of course, at quarterback. What’s the situation under center for the Nittany Lions with Rocco Becht and Alex Manske both missing time this offseason? We’ll discuss the position and the outlook heading into camp.

Next, we’ll dive into the running back room and the competition we expect behind starter Carson Hansen. Receiver is much like running back in that there’s a clear top two and then a competition for who will make the most of the snaps behind the Iowa State transfer receivers. But just becuase they’re the starters doesn’t mean that things are set in stone with Brett Eskildsen and Chase Sowell.

Next, we’ll navigate through the heart of the offense, the tight ends and offensive line.

Defensive roster outlook

Despite being assembled through the transfer portal, the defense has more known quantities on its side of the line of scrimmage for Penn State. We’ll take you through the top three defensive linemen brought in via the portal, plus the competition for the fourth spot on the line at defensive end. Beyond that, we’ll sort through the eclectic body types and playing styles off the edge.

Next, we’ll transition to breaking down the linebacker room, before heading to safety and finishing the defense at cornerback.

Join the show for a jam-packed morning of information and insight, live at 10 a.m. on YouTube!