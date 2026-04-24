Penn State changes Blue-White practice start time due to weather; here's when it will begin now

Penn State is moving the start of the Blue-White practice up 45 minutes because of the forecast, the Lions announced on Friday. With rain expected to start sometime Friday night and continue throughout Saturday, the event will now start at 12:15 p.m. ET on April 25. Previously, it was set to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Team arrival is at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Because of the start time change, the player autograph session will now take place after drills are done. Previously, it was set to start at 11 a.m. ET.

The rules of the autograph session are as follows, per Penn State:

“Free postgame autograph session with the football team will be available to all fans on the stadium concourse (field level), courtesy of West Shore Home.

Player locations by position group:

Gate A: Running Backs & Offensive Line

Running Backs & Offensive Line Under SE: Linebackers & Defensive Line

Linebackers & Defensive Line Under SF: Tight Ends & Defensive Backs

Tight Ends & Defensive Backs Gate B: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Specialists

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Specialists Fans are permitted to bring one item to be signed (in addition to a complimentary autograph poster), provided those items fit within a 12” x 6” x 12” or smaller clear bag.

The Blue-White practice will start with a team stretch. Individual drill work will follow. Team 7-on-7 action will then take place. Practice will wrap up with 11-on-11 action. Or, at least, that is the plan as of earlier this week. How the weather might impact things remains to be seen.

“We can’t waste a great practice,” Lions coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday. “I think these are critical reps for our football team.

“So I kind of see the first 20, 25 minutes of what normal practice would look like. Team stretch. And then obviously get ourselves a little bit individual inside run, a little bit of seven-on-seven. But then really, the bulk load of the rest of the day will be driving. We’ll get an opportunity to just continue to work on our football team and work on driving the football, different areas of the field. But a lot like probably what you see on most spring games.”