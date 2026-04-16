Penn State climbs in new spring top 25; how far did the Lions move up?

Penn State news, notes, and updates for April 16 include a new 2026 top 25, headlines of the day, and more. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach put together a rankings update as spring ball continues for some across the country, while it’s already or almost over for others. The Nittany Lions were No. 22 in his way-too-early list back in January. Now, head coach Matt Campbell’s team checks in at No. 15.

“Matt Campbell seemed to do more with less at Iowa State,” Schlabach writes. “He’ll have a full war chest available at Penn State, which finally lured him away from Ames. The Nittany Lions might be poised for a huge turnaround after signing 39 transfers, including 24 who played for Campbell at Iowa State.

“[Rocco] Becht is experienced and has already won 26 games as a starter. Hansen ran for nearly 1,000 yards last season, and [receivers] [Brett] Eskildsen, [Chase] Sowell, and [tight end Benjamin] Brahmer were Becht’s top targets. Four starting offensive linemen have to be replaced, and [Trevor] Buhr and former Texas State center Brock Riker are proven players. Penn State doesn’t play Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon during the regular season in 2026.”

Schlabach’s top 10 is as follows (January ranking is in parentheses):

1 Ohio State (6)



2 Oregon (5)



3 Georgia (4)



4 Notre Dame (3)



5 Texas (2)



6 Indiana (1)



7 Miami (8)



8 Texas Tech (7)



9 Ole Miss (9)



10 Texas A&M (10)

See the full top 25 here.

In other news, Campbell and some other Penn State personnel met with reporters on Tuesday following spring practice No. 10. Spring practice No. 11 is today. You can learn more about those interviews and the latest on the Lions below.

Penn State headlines of the day

New Penn State pick logged in Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine: Snyder, BWI

Injury sidelines Penn State DE Mason Robinson for 2026 season: Bauer, BWI



Penn State continues to impress New Jersey 2027 RB Chukwuma Odoh: Wiltfong, On3



2026 NFL Draft: Penn State could have 8 players selected across 7 rounds, one analyst says: Who makes the cut?: Pickel, BWI



Penn State lands Davidson transfer Roberts Blums to bolster perimeter shooting: Bauer, BWI



Youth, potential define Penn State defensive ends amid loss: Bauer, BWI



The three most interesting things I heard following Penn State football spring practice No. 10: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“You’re going to find out when real adversity hits, right? I think you’re building that every single day in our program. You try to create that as much as you possibly can. But as you guys know, there’s nothing like the storm of the college football season. Good days, bad days, good quarters. It’s all going to happen. I wish it wasn’t. I wish this was a game where we could come out and play perfect football in 12 games. But that’s not real. What is real is adversity is going to hit.

“You’re going to have a bad quarter, you’re going to have bad moments, and we’re going to find out then how close have we come together. We want to be tough. We certainly need to be disciplined. But the biggest thing we have to be is together. If you’re together, you got a real shot. So we’ll see that. We continue to work on that every day. Senior leadership, it’s the buy-in, it’s coaching, it’s all of us pulling in the same direction, and we’re working really hard to get there.”

PSU coach Matt Campbell on how the Lions are meshing with so many first-year players this spring.



