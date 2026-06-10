Penn State climbs in Rivals Team Rankings with industry update

Monday saw movement within Penn State’s Class of 2027, head coach Matt Campbell and the NIttany Lions welcoming the verbal commitments of two additions.

Tuesday saw movement out of the class, with cornerback Semajay Robinson and the Nittany Lions parting ways to reduce the class size by one.

And Wednesday, a comprehensive individual rankings update for the 247Sports network brought the latest changes.

Now boasting a group of 21 committed prospects for the Class of 2027, Penn State’s standing in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings has changed. The Nittany Lions are No. 17, up from Monday’s place at No. 18, with a shifted metric to average player rating as well as overall team score.

Changing its parameters from the average of the top 12 players in every class across the country to now 13, the Rivals 2027 Football Team Recruiting Rankings has the Nittany Lions with a team score of 89.734, up from 89.608.

Their average player rating across the entirety of the class, meanwhile, is an 88.33. That number is improved on its Monday number of 88.05 with Robinson dropping out of the class.

Against its national peers, Penn State is wedged between No. 16 Georgia (89.760) and Nebraska (89.623) in the updated rankings.

In the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions continue to hold down the sixth spot in the conference, trailing Ohio State (7th nationally), Southern Cal (8th), Oregon (9th), Michigan (10th), and UCLA (13th). They’re followed by Nebraska (18th), Washington (21st), and Wisconsin (23rd) among Big Ten programs currently ranked in the Top 25.

Penn State is holding its second prospect camp of the summer on Wednesday. Follow Blue White Illustrated’s live updates, here.

A rankings system instituted to continuously reflect the shifting barometer of national class size, the Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings currently use 13 commitments in the formula as of Wednesday afternoon.

Along with combining individual player and team rankings from the major recruiting services, the system compiles each school’s highest-rated commitments to create a rolling average among Power Four programs.

Also unique to the system, the team rankings eliminate bonus points for having more commitments than other programs, reducing the built-in advantages of significantly larger class sizes. The model doesn’t disproportionately weight a program’s handful of top commitments and more accurately represents the overall talent and depth of a class.

Talk about it with our premium members in the Lions Den message board, here.