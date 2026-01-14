Penn State coach Cael Sanderson 'not sure' if Masanosuke Ono will compete in an open tournament this year

Questions have surrounded the Penn State plan for Japan world champ Masanosuke Ono ever since the Lions first landed a commitment from him back in March. Back then, they focused on when he would arrive in the U.S., and, more specifically, at the Lorezeno Wrestling Complex. That happened over the summer. Then, curiosity shifted to whether or not he would redshirt, which he will. Once that was resolved, the inquiries shifted to when, or if, he’d wrestle unattached in an open tournament this winter. At one point, that sounded like the plan. But, Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson is now calling into question whether that will ultimately be the case this year.

“I’m not sure,” Sanderson said on Wednesday when asked for the latest on Ono during a weekly media availability. “Obviously, we’ve been discussing that. But, I don’t know if we’ll see him this year or not. He’s got to get back and get healthy.”

Ono withdrew from Japan’s Emperor’s Cup, which is part of the country’s world team selection process, in December due to a reported kidney issue.

“He said the injury is not serious and he expects to return within this month and aim to compete in the university’s open tournament,” Wrestling Spirits reported. “His preparation for the 57kg weight class was going well, and by the middle of last week his weight had dropped to nearly 57kg. It is unclear whether excessive dehydration (weight loss) was the cause, but after his urine became darker and he was diagnosed, he was found to have kidney problems. After consulting with his doctor, he decided to postpone his participation in the competition in a “foreign country.”

No other information was provided. But, it goes without saying that Penn State will not put him on the mat until doctors give it and Ono the OK to do so. When that will come is unclear. And thus, so is when he might make his folksyle debut as a Nittany Lion.

Ono is listed as a junior on the Penn State roster page. That suggests he has three seasons to wrestle two in college. Redshirting him to help ease the transition to a new country, while focusing on a new discipline after having great success at the freestyle level, always made sense. But, that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping to see him in action sooner rather than later. When that moment will take place, though, will not be determined until he’s healthy enough for it.

