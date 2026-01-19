Penn State coach Cael Sanderson pleased with freshman Nate Desmond's progress: 'Nate's provided incredible depth'

When current Penn State freshman Nate Desmond committed to the Nittany Lions in late December 2023, he couldn’t imagine at the time what would be in store for the first half of his first college season.

“I walk around the 120s,” he told BWI in Jan. 2024. “So it’s not like a super big deal if I would be 125 or 133. I think, ultimately, it’s up to Coach Cael, and whoever makes that final decision, I’ll do what’s best help the team.”

Fast forward to the 2025-2026 season, and the Bethlehem, Pa., native has competed at both 125 pounds and 141 pounds for Sanderson’s side.

The two-time PA state champ at Bethlehem Catholic, who also won a National Prep title at Wyoming Seminary, made his Nittany Lion debut at the Army Black Knight Invitational back in late November. There, he put on a show, going 4-0 and beating returning All-American and current Penn State 125-pound starter Luke Lilledahl in the finals, 5-3. He wasn’t going to suddenly take Lilledahl’s starting spot, of course, as a redshirt year was always the plan. But, it was the latest sign of what MatScout’s fifth-ranked 125-pound Class of 2025 recruit and No. 39 overall prospect was capable of.

From there, Desmond continued to work inside the Lorzeno Wrestling Complex. He’d next hear his name called to the mat in December. With Aaron Nagao out due to injury at 141, Braeden Davis planning to redshirt, and Cael Nasdeo struggling to find wins, the Penn State brain trust gave Desmond a crack at bumping up two weight classes. The results? Three straight victories, two by decision and one by major decision.

As the story linked above notes and as those of you reading this already know, Penn State is pulling Davis’ redshirt to take over for Nagao the rest of the way. But, it’s not for a lack of confidence in Desmond, who has aquitted himself very well in the Lions’ room, one stacked with more talent than any other training center on earth.

“Nate’s provided incredible depth,” Sanderson said Wednesday. “Obviously, ’25 would be a tough long-term move for him [during a] multiple weigh-ins deal. But he gives us a lot of confidence that we have somebody that can step in at ’25, ’33 or even 41. But really, our plan for him is just keep getting better, keep building his foundation for four years of great college wrestling, and that’s what he’s doing.”

Where Desmond ultimately fits into this lineup moving forward is unclear. What is clear, though, is that he already has the talent to win at this level, and his ceiling will only continue to rise throughout the remainder of his freshman season.

“Generally speaking, if we can redshirt somebody, we want to redshirt them,” Sanderson said earlier this month. “That’s just kind of been our history. Obviously, we’ve wrestled true freshmen; usually, it was kind of planned in advance. But yeah, I think he’s done a great job. We love the progress he’s making and we know he’s ready to go and wouldn’t hesitate to jump in there and compete, as we’ve obviously already seen.”

