Penn State coach Terry Smith calls Pinstripe Bowl victory 'a tremendous effort' in all three phases

Penn State finished its 2025 season on a four-game winning streak, defeating Clemson at Yankee Stadium Saturday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Coming into the game, both teams had no shortage of opt-outs. The Nittany Lions were not only missing four of their five starting offensive linemen, but also running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Add in safety Zakee Wheatley and defensive tackle Zane Durant, plus multiple cornerbacks, and it was hard for anyone to predict how this one might play out.

Knowing that, the 22-10 win over Clemson went about as well as fans could’ve hoped for.

“It was a tremendous effort, a team effort. Special teams, offense, defense, all [three] played major factors in the win,” interim head coach Terry Smith said following the game.

In the first half, it played out like you might expect, with Penn State averaging just 3.4 yards per play, converting just two field goals. However, Clemson wasn’t much better. The difference was kicker Ryan Barker, who made both of his attempts, giving the Nittany Lions a 6-3 lead at the break.

The third quarter played out similarly, but a field goal by Barker to open the fourth quarter, followed by a 73-yard touchdown by Trebor Pena just two minutes later opened the game up.

With Penn State up 15-3, Clemson put its best drive together when it had to, going 10 plays for 65 yards to bring it back to a one-score game.

On the following drive, the Tigers had Penn State right where they wanted them, but on 3rd and 7, Ethan Grunkemeyer found Devonte Ross for a 35-yard reception that put the Nittany Lions into field goal range. Barker wasn’t going to be needed this time, as Grunkemeyer then found Andrew Rappleyea for an 11-yard touchdown four plays later, giving Penn State a 22-10 lead with under five minutes to play.

It’ll go down as Grunkemeyer’s best performance this season, as he finished with 262 yards passing, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Nearly half of his yardage came in the fourth quarter. Pena led the Nittany Lions in receiving yards with 100 on five receptions, while redshirt freshman running back Quinton Martin had 20 carries for 101 yards rushing to lead Penn State ground attack.

Defensively, senior defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton had two of the PSU’s four sacks. He’ll finish his career sixth all-time at Penn State with 23.5 sacks.

“Dani told me after the Rutgers game, ‘Coach, I’m gonna play in this game, and I’m gonna be the MVP in it,'” Smith said during his postgame press conference. “I know Trebor got the MVP, but Dani is my MVP because this guy didn’t have to play today. Guys of his caliber and magnitude, a lot of them walk away and chase the next journey.”