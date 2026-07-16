Penn State commit James Armstrong Interview: "I still need to earn my spot" | Rivals Rankings update

The Penn State recruiting team got a boost in public perception on Monday when some of the team’s top recruits got a bump in rankings by Rivals in its most recent Class of 2027 Update. Today, Ryan Snyder and Sean Fitz discuss the players who moved up in the rankings and what it means for the team. We’ll also discuss top 2028 recruit George Parkinson’s top six schools. Does Penn State have a shot? Finally, we’ll hear from 2028 quarterback commit James Armstrong. He discusses why he chose Penn State, his outlook on life, and why he’s staying committed to the program no matter what.

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Fans of the show know that there are several players who have been underrated in the previous rankings, given what we’ve learned of them since their commitment to Penn State. Today, we discuss which players finally gained that upward momentum in Rivals’ recent updates. Snyder will take fans through the key names who moved up in the rankings and which players made a meaningful difference in the team ranking.

One of the most important recruits for the next cycle also made a move this week. Four-star defensive end George Parkinson IV narrowed his list of top schools to six, including the in-state Nittany Lions. We’ll discuss the latest on his recruitment and if Penn State has a real shot at landing the potential five-star pass rusher from Malvern Prep.

James Armstrong on why he chose Penn State

Next, you’ll hear an exclusive interview with Penn State quarterback commit James Armstrong. The 2028 top ten passer chose the Nittany Lions in June, deciding to end his recruiting early. We discuss his views on leadership, his commitment to Penn State and where he’s working to improve as a passer this year.

Stick around after the interview for our discussion about his answers on the show. Feel free to drop your thoughts in the live chat throughout the show, and we’ll discuss those comments afterward.