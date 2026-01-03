Penn State cornerback Jahmir Joseph will return to the Lions in 2026
Penn State football will get a big boost in the secondary in 2026 with the return of cornerback Jahmir Joseph. The cornerback announced on Saturday that he is returning to the Lions for his sophomore season after preserving a year of eligibility via a redshirt in 2025. Joseph ultimately suited up for four regular-season games plus the Pinstripe Bowl. He logged a total of 91 snaps last fall and made six tackles, per PFF. He also had a pick-six in the Villanova game.
Joseph is the second freshman cornerback to share his plans to return to Penn State in 2026. Cornerback Daryus Dixson will be back, too.
“We’re excited about that whole [freshman defensive back] group,” former Penn State head coach James Franklin said in September. “There are a bunch of young guys that we’re hoping continue to approach it the right way. He’s one of these guys I could see, later in the season, maybe having a different conversation with how we’re using him,” Franklin said earlier this month. “He probably didn’t come in the way Daryus did, in terms of how quickly he picked it up and how he was approaching it.
“But he’s very mature, very strong, physically put together already. Doesn’t look like a freshman. Consistency – like all these guys – is still a little bit of an issue at times. But overall, we’ve been very, very pleased with him and anticipate him playing at some point this year. We’ll see how this develops.”
