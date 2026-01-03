Penn State cornerback Jahmir Joseph will return to the Lions in 2026

Penn State football will get a big boost in the secondary in 2026 with the return of cornerback Jahmir Joseph. The cornerback announced on Saturday that he is returning to the Lions for his sophomore season after preserving a year of eligibility via a redshirt in 2025. Joseph ultimately suited up for four regular-season games plus the Pinstripe Bowl. He logged a total of 91 snaps last fall and made six tackles, per PFF. He also had a pick-six in the Villanova game.

Joseph is the second freshman cornerback to share his plans to return to Penn State in 2026. Cornerback Daryus Dixson will be back, too.

“We’re excited about that whole [freshman defensive back] group,” former Penn State head coach James Franklin said in September. “There are a bunch of young guys that we’re hoping continue to approach it the right way. He’s one of these guys I could see, later in the season, maybe having a different conversation with how we’re using him,” Franklin said earlier this month. “He probably didn’t come in the way Daryus did, in terms of how quickly he picked it up and how he was approaching it.

“But he’s very mature, very strong, physically put together already. Doesn’t look like a freshman. Consistency – like all these guys – is still a little bit of an issue at times. But overall, we’ve been very, very pleased with him and anticipate him playing at some point this year. We’ll see how this develops.”

Tracking Penn State’s roster movement

* As of 5:10 pm ET on Jan. 3.

Confirmed will stay at Penn State

OT Anthony Donkoh

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

TE Andrew Rappleyea

K Ryan Barker

OT Garrett Sexton

S Dejuan Lane

LB Tony Rojas

DE Max Granville

WR Koby Howard

LB Alex Tatsch

CB Daryus Dixson

OL Chimdy Onoh

CB Audavion Collins

S Vaboue Toure

DE Yvan Kemajou

RB Quinton Martin

OL Henry Boehme

TE Finn Furmanek

TE Brian Kortovich

WR Peter Gonzalez

DT De’Andre Cook

DL Liam Andrews

DE Mason Robinson

CB Jahmir Joseph



Penn State players in the transfer portal

​TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

OL TJ Shanahan

TE Luke Reynolds

WR Jeff Exinor

OL J’Ven Williams

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

WR Josiah Brown

CB Lamont Payne Jr.

RB Cam Wallace

OL Eagan Boyer

QB Jaxon Smolik

RB Corey Smith

S Karson Kiesewetter

S King Mack

S Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

TE Matt Henderson

LB Dakaari Nelson

DL Owen Wafle

TE Andrew Olesh

S Kolin Dinkins