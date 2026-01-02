Penn State cornerback Daryus Dixson set to return to the Lions in 2026

One of Penn State’s most impactful freshmen during the 2025 season, cornerback Daryus Dixson, will be back with the Nittany Lions in 2026.

A native of Perris, Calif., Dixson was the only freshman to play in all 12 games for the Nittany Lions this past season. During nonconference play, he played between 20 to 30 snaps in all three games at cornerback, but did eventually see his playing time on defense diminish during the first half of conference play.

However, that changed in the final four games of the season and Dixson took advantage of the opportunity, totaling 16 of his 22 total tackles in those final four games. For the season, he also had two tackles for loss, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack.

“Daryus is playing extremely well,” interim head coach Terry Smith said following the game against Michigan State. “He played the most snaps of any corner on the team, which is a tribute to him really coming into his own…He continues to make big play after big play. The moment’s not too big for him. He’s a super mature kid.”

Throughout his recruitment, the Mater Dei prospect totaled more than 30 scholarship offers. He took an official visit to Washington in June and was planning to check out Tennessee but ended up canceling that trip after committing to Penn State. Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma and USC all hosted him for multiple unofficial visits.

According to the Industry Rankings, Dixson was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He was ranked No. 158 nationally, 24th overall at cornerback and No. 14 in California in the 2025 class.

Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?

OT Anthony Donkoh

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

TE Andrew Rappleya

S Dejuan Lane

LB Tony Rojas

DE Max Granville

WR Koby Howard

Planned transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2

TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

OL TJ Shanahan

TE Luke Reynolds

WR Jeff Exinor

OL J’Ven Williams