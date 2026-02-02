Penn State DE Elijah Reeder makes another signifcant jump in 2026 rankings

Future Penn State defenisve end Elijah Reeder made another significant jump in the rankings recently. Following the updated ESPN300 for the 2026 recruiting class, the New Jersey edge rusher is now Penn State’s No. 1-ranked recruit by not only Rivals, but also in the Industry Rankings.

Previously a high three-star prospect by ESPN, Reeder not only earned his fourth star but is also ranked within the ESPN300, climbing all the way to No. 261 nationally. He also moved up 31 spots at the defensive end position, from No. 61 to No. 30 overall, and is ESPN’s third-ranked player in New Jersey.

The move comfortably assures that Reeder will stay a four-star prospect in the Industry Rankings. He’s now ranked No. 238 nationally, with 400 players earning a four or five-star rating each year. Before both Rivals and ESPN updated their rankings, Reeder was ranked No. 525 in the Industry Rankings.

The move also allowed Reeder to surpass Penn State’s other defensive end, Jackson Ford, as the top-ranked recruit in the class, according to the Industry Rankings. For those unaware, Rivals uses the Industry Rankings, which combines Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN for a cumulative grade, to determine where each team ranks both nationally and in their conference each year.

Both Ford and Reeder are Penn State’s only two players who hold a four-star rating in the Industry Rankings. However, just last week, Rivals National Scouting Director Charles Power and his staff upgraded two other future Nittany Lions, cornerbacks Josiah Zayas and Tyrell Chatman, to four-star prospects in Rivals’ individual rankings. Zayas joined the Rivals300 and is now ranked No. 245 nationally. Chatman sits outside of the Rivals300 but holds a 90 overall rating, making him a four-star.

Reeder is one of four 2026 prospects who will sign with Matt Campbell and his staff this upcoming Wednesday, Feb. 4, during National Signing Day. His rise to not four-star status, but also playing for a school of Penn State’s caliber, has been one of the more intriguing stories of the 2026 recruiting class.

In an interview just last week with Blue White Illustrated, Reeder admitted that he was leaning towards committing to Monmouth for football before Campbell and his staff made a late charge just two weeks before the early signing period. Now, just over 76 days later, he’s considered one of the best players in the Mid-Atlantic region for his class and is set to play for one of the Big Ten’s powerhouse programs next fall.

“It’s honestly kind of weird for me,” Reeder said last week when asked about his new ranking. “I never thought I’d end up playing at Penn State and becoming a four-star player, all of that. It’s a blessing, though, knowing everyone who’s helped me get to this point. It’s honestly been crazy. I could’ve never imagined any of that happening a couple of months ago.”