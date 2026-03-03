Penn State defender makes NFL Draft analyst's list of top performers at the Combine: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for March 3 include a final look back at the NFL Combine, headlines of the day, and more. Top ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., picked out 13 standouts from last weekend’s annual testing event in Indianapolis. One of them is former Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton.

“Dennis-Sutton solidified his Day 2 status, and I think he’s a second-rounder,” Kiper Jr., writes. “After posting his second straight 8.5-sack season — including six in his final five games — and getting 53 pressures, he showed off his burst at the combine.

“His 4.63-second 40 ranked sixth among the edge rushers, his 39½-inch vertical was fourth, and his 10-foot-11 broad jump was first. Dennis-Sutton can keep tackles off his frame with his 33½-inch arm length and then use his quickness to get around them. (And he can get some inside pressure, too.) When Dennis-Sutton is on his game, he shows some really strong pass-rushing traits.”

You can read the full story here.

In other news, pre-seeds are out for the Big Ten Wrestling championships. Penn State has six of the tournament’s 10 No. 1 seeds. It could end up with a seventh if senior 174-pound startr Levi Haines, who is No. 1 nationally in his weight class, is moved ahead of Nebraska’s Christopher Minto when the rankings are evaluated by the conference coaches on Friday. Haines beat the Cornhusker earlier this season.

“I’m not too worried about it,” head coach Cael Sanderson said Monday. “I mean, we’ll figure it out. But, we do need to do the best that we can to make sure these guys get the seed that they earned through the season.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Quote of the day

“Going to Penn State again and meeting with coach Campbell, that’s where the reset in my recruiting was. I was very big on coach Franklin and the prior staff. Seeing the difference there made me realize I was looking at things a little wrong.

“That Penn State trip is something I’ll compare every other visit to in the sense of fit, family and togetherness and trying to be less of a business. I know college football is still a business but to have a culture like that is something I really, really value. Penn State is still very, very high. It’s the school I compare every other school to.”

OL Lucas Rhoa to Rivals on PSU.

