Penn State defensive end Max Granville set to return to Penn State in 2026

The Penn State Nittany Lions’ defensive line has suffered a mass exodus along the defensive line hours before the start of the 2026 transfer portal window. However, one key pass rusher is sticking around in Happy Valley. Redshirt freshman Max Granville announced on Instagram that he’ll be returning to Penn State for his redshirt sophomore season.

Max Granville makes the call to stay in Happy Valley on Instagram. https://t.co/IVz7dBYWFN pic.twitter.com/iNRL1jnHm9 — T-FrankOn3 (@ThomasFrankCarr) January 1, 2026

The 6-3, 248-pound edge rusher started the season strong in 2025 and was set to be a major force along the defensive line as a key rotation player and pass rusher. However, Granville suffered a season-ending injury shortly after spring practice while training at home in Texas and was lost for the season.

Granville was a key cog up front for new Penn State defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to retain. Granville is the top remaining pass-rushing prospect on the roster, with 2024 classmate Jaylen Harvey moving on. The Texas native made a splash in August of 2024 by reclassifying and joining the program on the day before training camp started. Granville was re-ranked as the 276th player in the Class of 2024, but was a 91 overall edge prospect in that cycle.

Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?

OT Anthony Donkoh

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

TE Andrew Rappleya

S Dejuan Lane

DE Max Granville

Planed Transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2

TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

OL TJ Shanahan

TE Luke Reynolds

WR Jeff Exinor

OL J’ven Williams