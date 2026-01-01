Penn State defensive end Max Granville set to return to Penn State in 2026
The Penn State Nittany Lions’ defensive line has suffered a mass exodus along the defensive line hours before the start of the 2026 transfer portal window. However, one key pass rusher is sticking around in Happy Valley. Redshirt freshman Max Granville announced on Instagram that he’ll be returning to Penn State for his redshirt sophomore season.
The 6-3, 248-pound edge rusher started the season strong in 2025 and was set to be a major force along the defensive line as a key rotation player and pass rusher. However, Granville suffered a season-ending injury shortly after spring practice while training at home in Texas and was lost for the season.
Granville was a key cog up front for new Penn State defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to retain. Granville is the top remaining pass-rushing prospect on the roster, with 2024 classmate Jaylen Harvey moving on. The Texas native made a splash in August of 2024 by reclassifying and joining the program on the day before training camp started. Granville was re-ranked as the 276th player in the Class of 2024, but was a 91 overall edge prospect in that cycle.
Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?
OT Anthony Donkoh
OG Cooper Cousins
OT Owen Aliciene
TE Andrew Rappleya
S Dejuan Lane
DE Max Granville
Planed Transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2
TE Joey Schlaffer
OG Alex Birchmeier
WR Aaron Enterline
WR Anthony Ivey
QB Bekkem Kritza
CB Elliot Washington II
DE Chaz Coleman
CB AJ Harris
LB Kari Jackson
DE Daniel Jennings
DE Zuriah Fisher
LB Keon Wylie
WR Kaden Saunders
DT Xavier Gilliam
DT Sam Siafa
DB Braz Thomas
LB Anthony Speca
DE Jaylen Harvey
OL TJ Shanahan
TE Luke Reynolds
WR Jeff Exinor
OL J’ven Williams