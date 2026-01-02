Penn State defensive end Yvan Kemajou set to return to Penn State in 2026

Penn State defensive end Yvan Kemajou made his mark as a true freshman in 2025, emerging as a key factor for the Nittany Lions down the stretch in his first season. On Friday, Kemajou announced that he’ll be returning to Happy Valley in 2026.

“I think Penn State has the best of both worlds, especially bringing up my major (engineering) with academics and football,” Kemajou said in November about why picked the Nittany Lions in the first place. “Penn State has it all, that’s why I came here.”

A former four-star recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings, Kemajou enrolled early and immediately turned heads during winter workouts and spring practice in 2025.

“Yvan is a monster,” former Nittany Lions strength coach Chuck Losey said in February. “You guys are going to love him. He’s got a monster work ethic, especially, you’ll see him when he gets out there. He’s a very developed kid for a young kid. In his lower half, he’s got a ton of strength. He’s going to be a good one for us.”

Former Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes had high praise for Kemajou during the season.

“That’s a smart kid, he takes coaching and applies it right away. Violent… he’ll trick you, man. You’ll see him, nice kid. And then on the football field, he’s got a switch. A violent kid, could take the coaching and he could do some things on the football field that not too many freshmen can do. [He’s] been out here working. That’s one thing that he definitely does. He never wants to stop working. And he’s got a different type of mindset. He’s got a switch, which I love as a coach.”

The praise would ultimately be worth it. While Kemajou did not reach the field as quickly as Coleman, he played in two more games and outsnapped him 238-150, per Pro Football Focus. With those snaps, he totaled 13 tackles (five for loss) and 1.5 sacks.

More good news for Penn State’s defensive line

New Penn State head coach Matt Campbell took the job in early December knowing he would have to replace, at minimum, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and defensive tackles Zane Durant and Alonzo Ford. That list has grown since, but the return of Kemajou and redshirt sophomore Max Granville, who announced his intentions on Thursday, is a big deal for the Nittany Lions.

Beyond the three off to the NFL, defensive end Zuriah Fisher is also leaving to use his final season of eligibility elsewhere. And, while unlikely to be a contributor next fall, defensive end Daniel Jennings is also leaving after just one season in State College. Penn State is awaiting decisions on other true freshmen defensive ends like Cortez Harris and Dayshaun Burnett as well.

Former Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes is now at South Carolina, while assistant defensive line coach Andrew Jackson has landed with Jim Knowles at Tennessee.



