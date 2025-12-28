Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The veteran Nittany Lion pass rusher will have at one season of eligibility remaining assuming the NCAA grants him a medical redshirt waiver. The Alquippa native missed most of the 2022 season and all of the 2024 season due to medical setbacks. BWI’s Sean Fitz first reported on Fisher’s plan last week. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed it with Fisher’s agents Sunday morning.

“He has a storybook telling,” Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith said when asked about Fisher earlier this year. “Two ACLs, Mom passed while he’s here on campus. The truest of adversity. And yet here he is, playing exceptional football for us, overachieving, fighting all the odds, and I’m super proud of him.”

Fisher finishes his time at Penn State with 41 tackles over just 35 career games. He also has 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and a forced fumble. He did not travel with the Lions to the Pinstripe Bowl last week.

“Penn State, the coaches, they’ve just always been there for me. Even shout out coach (James) Franklin. I know he’s not here, but he was always in my ear once my mom passed away. ‘You need to take a couple days off, I’m here if you need to talk,’ or anything like that,” Fisher said earlier this season when speaking with reporters. “Penn State is family, honestly. I love Penn State, they’ve always been there for me through the thick and the thin. My injuries, it never made me feel like I’m less of a person or anything like that. Penn State was a great place for me, honestly.”

Which Penn State players plan to enter the portal?

Here is the list as of 9 a.m. ET on Dec. 28. This figures to swell throughout the day, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

TE Joey Schlaffer

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

OG Alex Birchmeier

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

WR Aaron Enterline

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

When does the portal actually open?

There is only one transfer portal window before the 2026 season. The NCAA voted to eliminate the spring window. That means the lone one is open Jan. 2 – 16 for players at schools who are not in the College Football Playoff title game. Members of those rosters will have a five-day window to enter the portal at the end of the season.

