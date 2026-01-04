Skip to main content
Penn State defensive tackle Kaleb Artis plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal

by: Ryan Snyder29 minutes ago

Penn State defensive tackle Kaleb Artis is set to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to his agency, A&P Sports. A 6-foot-4, 312-pound defensive tackle from Westbury, N.Y., Artis spent four seasons in State College, giving him one more to play at the collegiate level.

Artis missed the entire 2025 season with an injury, but he did earn playing time in a handful of games in both 2023 and 2024. Including speical teams, he played 83 snaps in 2024 and 125 the season prior. In 26 total game appearances, he had seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Coming out of St. Francis Prep in the 2022 recruiting class, Artis earned a three-star rating according to Rivals’ Industry Rankings, which combines Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN for a cumulative grade.

His list of offers was strong, with schools like Florida State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M all offering. Artis eventually narrowed his schools down to Penn State, Auburn and Virginia, and he tok official visits to each before selecting the Nittany Lions on July 4, 2021.

Artis is the 39th Nittany Lion from the 2025 roster to enter the portal and the fourth defensive tackle. You can see the complete list below.

Which Penn State players are in the transfer portal?

As of 1:18 p.m. ET Sunday, the list of Penn State portal entries stands at 39 players. It is as follows:

Quarterback

Bekkem Kritza
Ethan Grunkemeyer
Jaxon Smolik

Running Back

Cam Wallace
Corey Smith

Wide Receiver

Aaron Enterline
Anthony Ivey
Kaden Saunders
Jeff Exinor
Josiah Brown

Tight End

Joey Schlaffer
Luke Reynolds
Matt Henderson
Andrew Olesh

Offensive Line

TJ Shanahan
Alex Birchmeier
J’Ven Williams
Eagan Boyer

Defensive End

Chaz Coleman
Daniel Jennings
Zuriah Fisher
Jaylen Harvey

Defensive Tackle

Xavier Gilliam
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle
Kaleb Artis

Linebacker

Kari Jackson
Keon Wylie
Anthony Speca
DaKaari Nelson
Amare Campbell

Cornerback:

AJ Harris
Elliot Washington II
Lamont Payne Jr.

Safety

Braz Thomas
Karson Kiesewetter
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
King Mack
Kolin Dinkins