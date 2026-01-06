Skip to main content
Penn State
Join Now

Penn State defensive tackle Randy Adirika plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Greg Pickelby: Greg Pickel1 hour agoGregPickel

Penn State defensive tackle Randy Adirika is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett report. The Miami, Fla., native picked the Lions over USC and Miami in the Class of 2025. During his one season on campus, the defender saw time in two games but did not record any counting stats. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

“When you have a kid like that, you have to have an asset that sticks out, and his asset is being powerful,” former Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes said about Adirika in August. “The biggest thing is consistency. As he builds confidence, not only in himself but in me as a coach, you’ll see more of Randy. It’s about consistency. But it’s about his power and his hands and his feet.”

Adirika was an On3 Industry Rankings three-star prospect. He committed to Penn State in July of 2024.

“The environment, their style of football, the way they develop and winning culture are the main reasons I committed to Penn State,” Adirika told On3 about picking Penn State. “I was there only once so far, but the atmosphere is amazing and the people is what stands out.

“The decision was very hard because I had two other schools recruiting me very well. The staff is amazing. Everyone is very down to earth and genuine people. Coach Deion Barnes did a very good job recruiting me and I trust and believe he can help me get to the next level.”

How many Penn State players are planning to enter the transfer portal?

Adirika is the 45th Penn State player who will enter the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season. He joins the following Nittany Lions in doing so:

Bekkem Kritza
Ethan Grunkemeyer– Not official, but expected to beat at Virginia Tech
Jaxon Smolik

Running Back

Cam Wallace
Corey Smith

Wide Receiver

Aaron Enterline
Anthony Ivey
Kaden Saunders
Jeff Exinor
Josiah Brown

Tight End

Joey Schlaffer
Luke Reynolds
Matt Henderson – Virginia Tech
Andrew Olesh

Offensive Line

TJ Shanahan – Florida
Alex Birchmeier– Liberty
J’Ven Williams
Eagan Boyer – Florida
Brady O’Hara

Defensive End

Chaz Coleman
Daniel Jennings – Virginia Tech
Zuriah Fisher
Jaylen Harvey – North Carolina
Cortez Harris
Mylachi Williams

Defensive Tackle

Xavier Gilliam
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle
Kaleb Artis
Randy Adirika

Linebacker

Kari Jackson
Keon Wylie
Anthony Speca
DaKaari Nelson
Amare Campbell

Cornerback:

AJ Harris
Elliot Washington II – Clemson
Lamont Payne Jr.
Kenny Woseley

Safety

Braz Thomas
Karson Kiesewetter
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
King Mack
Kolin Dinkins
S Dejuan Lane