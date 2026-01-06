Penn State defensive tackle Randy Adirika plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Penn State defensive tackle Randy Adirika is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett report. The Miami, Fla., native picked the Lions over USC and Miami in the Class of 2025. During his one season on campus, the defender saw time in two games but did not record any counting stats. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

“When you have a kid like that, you have to have an asset that sticks out, and his asset is being powerful,” former Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes said about Adirika in August. “The biggest thing is consistency. As he builds confidence, not only in himself but in me as a coach, you’ll see more of Randy. It’s about consistency. But it’s about his power and his hands and his feet.”

Adirika was an On3 Industry Rankings three-star prospect. He committed to Penn State in July of 2024.

“The environment, their style of football, the way they develop and winning culture are the main reasons I committed to Penn State,” Adirika told On3 about picking Penn State. “I was there only once so far, but the atmosphere is amazing and the people is what stands out.

“The decision was very hard because I had two other schools recruiting me very well. The staff is amazing. Everyone is very down to earth and genuine people. Coach Deion Barnes did a very good job recruiting me and I trust and believe he can help me get to the next level.”

How many Penn State players are planning to enter the transfer portal?

Adirika is the 45th Penn State player who will enter the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season. He joins the following Nittany Lions in doing so:

Bekkem Kritza

Ethan Grunkemeyer– Not official, but expected to beat at Virginia Tech

Jaxon Smolik



Running Back



Cam Wallace

Corey Smith



Wide Receiver



Aaron Enterline

Anthony Ivey

Kaden Saunders

Jeff Exinor

Josiah Brown



Tight End



Joey Schlaffer

Luke Reynolds

Matt Henderson – Virginia Tech

Andrew Olesh



Offensive Line



TJ Shanahan – Florida

Alex Birchmeier– Liberty

J’Ven Williams

Eagan Boyer – Florida

Brady O’Hara

Defensive End



Chaz Coleman

Daniel Jennings – Virginia Tech

Zuriah Fisher

Jaylen Harvey – North Carolina

Cortez Harris

Mylachi Williams

Defensive Tackle



Xavier Gilliam

Sam Siafa

Owen Wafle

Kaleb Artis

Randy Adirika



Linebacker



Kari Jackson

Keon Wylie

Anthony Speca

DaKaari Nelson

Amare Campbell



Cornerback:



AJ Harris

Elliot Washington II – Clemson

Lamont Payne Jr.

Kenny Woseley



Safety



Braz Thomas

Karson Kiesewetter

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

King Mack

Kolin Dinkins

S Dejuan Lane