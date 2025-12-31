Penn State defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. A former three-star recruit in the Class of 2024, he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Gilliam is expected to command interest from top market schools,” Fawcett reports.

That is no surprise, of course, to those who followed the Gaithersburg, Md., rise up the depth chart this season. After playing five games over a redshirt season last fall, Gilliam took snaps in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman. He totaled 15 tackles (two for loss) and a quarterback hurry in 2025. The defensive tackle was often more impactful than his stats indicate. His 409 snaps were behind only Zane Durant’s 476 at defensive tackle, per PFF. He projects to be a starter somewhere in 2026.

“He’s technically sound,” former Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes said earlier this year. “Plays with good, low pad levels. Powerful. He’s a powerful young man,” Barnes said of Gilliam. “He understands the blocks, can see things well, and he just does them things naturally to be able to make plays. Again, another young guy to be stacking days and doing things over and over again to build the trust and the consistency. So he’s a technician. He understands he relies on that. And then he uses athleticism at times to be a pass rusher, but he’s a technician in the run game.”

Gilliam is the first Penn State defensive tackle to declare his intent to enter the transfer portal since the Pinstripe Bowl.

Which Penn State players are planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal?

Here’s the up-to-date list as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 31:

TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

The transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2. It runs through Jan. 16. Players do not need to pick their next school by that deadline. But they do have to delcare their intent to enter the portal by then.

