Penn State enters the 2026 season with one of the most experienced players in college football: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for April 13 include a look at college football’s most experienced players, headlines of the day, and more.

CBS Sports took a recent look at the returning snap counts for the 2026 season to see which teams have the most veteran players in the sport. New Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht makes the cut. His 2,509 are third in college football. Only Virginia offensive lineman Noah Josey (2,824) and Indiana offensive lineman Carter Smith (2,628) are ahead of him.

“Few quarterbacks in the country bring more experience than Becht. The veteran signal-caller leads all FBS quarterbacks in games played (42), starts (39) and career snaps entering 2026,” Cody Nagle writes for CBS. “After four seasons at Iowa State, Becht followed coach Matt Campbell to Penn State, giving the Nittany Lions one of the most seasoned quarterbacks in the nation.

“Becht left Ames as one of the most productive quarterbacks in Cyclones history and enters his final season with 9,274 career passing yards — second among active FBS quarterbacks and within striking distance of the top 50 in FBS history with another full season. He is tied for third in career touchdown passes (64), showcasing a consistent career that makes him a key piece for a new era at Penn State in 2026.”

Becht leads a Penn State quarterbacks room that is otherwise very light on experience. He is not fully practicing after having offseason labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. But, he’s getting closer to that stage as the penultimate week of spring ball starts.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Penn State sets the tone for OL Carter Jones ahead of key SEC visits: Snyder, BWI



Four-star QB Peter Bourque updates his recruitment, including potential commitment timeline, following Penn State visit: Snyder, BWI



Is Blake Betton the latest underrated commit for Penn State? T-Frank’s Film Room: Carr, BWI



Everything Matt Campbell said from Penn State’s third week of spring practices: Bauer, BWI



Which Penn State linebackers, defensive backs, are we watching during the second half of spring ball?: Pickel, BWI



Scouting Director Charles Power breaks down new Penn State linebacker Blake Betton: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“Blake Betton is a linebacker prospect who has a bunch of translatable skills and attributes for the next level. He really plays as a safety for his high school team, and I think that’s where you start with him, his comfort operating in space. This is a guy who’s comfortable in his backpedal and comfortable in pass protection. But also, he’s very good at coming downhill and making plays against the run.

“I think you also should feel pretty good about his frame and his ability to continue filling out. When you look at his play style, he’s physical, he takes on blocks and works hard to disengage. He’s a pretty good form tackler at this point as well. He plays with a great effort level, too, running plays down from behind.”

On3 Scouting Director Charles Power on new PSU LB commit Blake Betton.