Penn State fires women's basketball coach Carolyn Kieger after seven season with the Nittany Lions

Carolyn Kieger is out as the Penn State women’s basketball head coach after seven seasons in State College. The former Marquette point guard, who later turned into the program’s head coach for five seasons before leaving for the Lions, was fired by athletic director Pat Kraft on Thursday.

Penn State went 11-18 overall in 2025-2026. That mark includes just a 4-14 effort in Big Ten play. Kieger led the Lions to just one winning season in seven, a 22-13 mark in 2023-2024 that helped the team reach the top 25 for the first and only time during her tenure. However, the team did not make the NCAA tournament that year, nor in any other year with Kieger on the sidelines. Her final record at Penn State is 84-123.

“We appreciate Coach Kieger’s commitment and passion she brought to Penn State Lady Lion Basketball,” said Kraft in a statement. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to competing at the highest level, and we believe a change in leadership is necessary to propel the program toward sustained excellence.”

Penn State did not qualify for this year’s Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, meaning that, like Kieger’s tenure, its season is over.

Pat Kraft, Penn State, will start a national search

This will be at least the sixth head coaching hire Kraft has made since taking over as the leader of the Lions’ athletic department a few years ago. None has been as high profile as his search for James Franklin’s replacement, which ended with Matt Campbell taking over, of course. And this one won’t be, either.

Yet, the program has made the national tournament 25 times, including most recently during a four-year stretch of success in the early 2010s.

It will be up to Kraft and his staff to find someone who can lead the Lions back in that direction and, at the very least, make them more consistently competitive.