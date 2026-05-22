Penn State adds another 2027 commitment from three-star TE Sean Currie

Penn State has added a second tight end to its 2027 recruiting class in New Jersey prospect Sean Currie. The three-star tight end chose the Nittany Lions over Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 235 pounds, Currie originally committed to Virginia to play both football and lacrosse. However, once schools like Penn State and Texas A&M offered him in January, it started to become clear that the Cavaliers would have a tough time holding onto The Lawrecenville School prospect. A visit and an offer from Ohio State in early March ultimately led him to officially open his recruitment.

Throughout April, all signs pointed to Currie taking official visits before announcing, but as so many recruits often learn, spots can fill up quickly. With Penn State already having four-star Cooper Terwilliger committed, Currie decided that waiting a few more weeks wasn’t worth it.

“All the stars just aligned when it came to what I was looking for,” Currie said when asked about his commitment. “Just growing up and watching Penn State, and now knowing I’ll be playing for them, that’s something I really wanted to be a part of. Knowing the legacy they have at tight end and the history there, that’s something I couldn’t pass up.”

Another major reason for his commitment is the relationship he built with offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Taylor Mouser.

“Coach Mouser is just awesome,” Currie said. “Ultimately, one of the biggest things throughout this process was that I wanted to play for a coach that I could have a relationship with away from football, while also finding someone who could flip that switch and get into football mode.

“I’ve seen that from Mouser. That’s definitely something that helped lead to the decision I made.”

Playing alongside another top tight end prospect, Alabama commit Colt Lumpris, Currie totaled 34 receptions for 474 yards and eight touchdowns. According to the Industry Rankings, which combines Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN for a cumulative grade, Currie is ranked No. 514 nationally. He’s also the 28th-ranked tight end and No. 13 in New Jersey for the 2027 class. That places him 11th overall in Penn State’s class, which is now up to 19 players.