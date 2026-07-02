Penn State adds key 2028 commitment from Top 10 quarterback James Armstrong

Penn State has added what could go down as one of the most important commitments in year one of the Matt Campbell era.

On Thursday afternoon, four-star quarterback and Aliquippa native James Armstrong officially announced that he’s ending his recruitment and committing to the Nittany Lions. Listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Armstrong is not only one of Pennsylvania’s top 2028 prospects but also one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country, with Rivals ranking him ninth overall at the position and No. 101 overall. The Industry Rankings, which combine Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN for a cumulative score, have him slightly lower at No. 12 at the position. Both rankings have him among the top five players in the Keystone State.

“Penn State’s always been a dream school for me,” Armstrong said. “I’ve known for a while now that they were my number one school. I took my time because I didn’t want to have any doubts. Now, that’s the kind of mindset I have. I have no doubts about where I’m going to go. I have no doubts about what position I’m going to play. My feelings have just solidified my thoughts on the program as a whole.”

Armstrong was also one of a handful of talented quarterbacks within Penn State’s traditional recruiting footprint that Campbell and his entire staff have prioritized since taking over the program. New Jersey quarterback Trey Tagliaferri kickstarted that domino effect about a week ago when he committed to Notre Dame, only to announce yesterday that he’s no longer committed to the Irish.

This past weekend, Armstrong was the first sophomore ever to be named the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Athlete of the Year. The Hopewell prospect is best known for what he did on the gridiron last season, totaling 3,000 yards of offense, 38 touchdowns and just three interceptions during the 2025 season.

However, Armstrong also excels in basketball, where he averaged 19.8 points and 14 rebounds this past season, along with baseball, where he batted .382 and stole 17 bases this past spring.

But football was always the sport Armstrong would play in college. He earned over two dozen scholarship offers throughout his recruitment. As most would expect, Pitt and Penn State hosted him the most over the past two years. Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ohio State and West Virginia were the other schools he visited since March. The Buckeyes were the only program among that list yet to offer Armstrong.

Armstrong is now the second Western Pennsylvania native to commit to Penn State’s 2028 recruiting class, joining Erie native and four-star defensive back Deonte Flemings.