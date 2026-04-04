Penn State adds defensive lineman Carter Blattner to 2027 class

Penn State has picked up another commitment, adding New Jersey defensive lineman Carter Blattner to its 2027 recruiting class.

A 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect from Northern Highlands High School in Allendale, N.J., Blattner earned an offer from the Nittany Lions in mid-February and immediately made it clear that it was one of the most intriguing offers that he’s earned.

“Getting the offer from Penn State is huge for me,” Blattner said. “That has always been a place I wanted to go play. Now, to be able to have that opportunity means a lot to me.”

Throughout his recruitment, Blattner totaled just shy of 20 scholarship offers. He was scheduled to take official visits to Virginia Tech (May 29-31), Wisconsin (June 12-14) and Kentucky (June 19-21), but is no longer expected to go through with those trips. His official visit to Penn State is scheduled for June 5-7.

Blattner currently holds a three-star rating from both Rivals and 247Sports. The Industry Rankings have him just outside of the top 400 nationally at No. 432 and eighth overall in New Jersey. That puts him right on the bubble of becoming a four-star prospect if he can ultimately end up finishing within the top 400 players.

The Nittany Lions now have four commitments in the 2027 class, all of whom are defensive players, joining cornerbacks Semajay Robinson, Ka’ron Ceaser and Zachary Gleason. The class is currently ranked No. 31 nationally according to Rivals’ Team Rankings.