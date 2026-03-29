Penn State among the early favorites with four-star CB Langston Pridgeon

Penn State hosted a talented list of 2028 prospects for Saturday’s spring practice, including four-star cornerback Langston Pridgeon. A 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back from Ashburn, Va., Pridgeon was just ranked among the nation’s best at his position, coming in at No. 43 nationally in the Rivals300 and sixth overall at cornerback.

When you add in the two dozen offers he’s earned, plus the fact that he’s ahead of many others his age when it comes to visits, Saturday was an important opportunity for Matt Campbell and his staff to assert themselves as a serious player in this recruitment.

“I met with Coach [Terry] Smith, Coach [Deon] Broomfield and Coach Campbell,” Pridgeon said. “I like Coach Smith’s intensity, stamped background of developing NFL DBs and willingness to forge a bond with the players deeper than football. I appreciate Coach Campbell’s personal values on character and education. I could see his passion for nurturing football players into young men.”

Throughout March, Pridgeon has taken visits to Maryland, Rutgers, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. That’s allowed him to see a few spring practices, plus different facilities. He said that Penn State stacked up well in both areas.

“I liked the efficiency of the practice,” Pridgeon said. “No one was standing around and everyone was getting reps. It was nice to be able to see the DBs compete with the wideouts and see some of their technique. Another highlight of the visit was seeing the facility. Their facility was state-of-the-art with their recovery and weight room areas.”

Pridgeon has one more trip to make in March, as he’s set to fly down to Georgia on Tuesday, March 31. He’ll then see four more schools over the following two weeks, traveling to Indiana (April 2), Stanford (April 4), Ohio State (April 6) and Tennessee (April 11).

Additional offers will surely come, but as of now, the Nittany Lions are off to a strong start.

“Penn State is one of the schools at the top of my list,” Pridgeon said. “I watched Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley, who’s from my neighborhood, Kevin Winston and Zech McPhearson growing up. Their program has all the necessary resources to be national champions, and that is something that I am looking for.”