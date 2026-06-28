penn-state-football-earns-nine-athlon-sports-preseason-all-big-ten-nods

Penn State put nine players on Athlon Sports’ preseason All-Big Ten teams this week, a blend of retained Nittany Lions and top transfers who arrived from Iowa State.

Clarifying beforehand that the teams are a projection for performances during the 2026 season, Athlon isn’t merely acknowledging past accomplishments when naming its picks. Rather, “these are the best individual players at each position in the league for ’26.”

Though blanked on the first team for offense, defense and special teams, the Nittany Lions have three players who earned second-team status from the outlet.

On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Benjamin Brahmer picked up another preseason honor with his second-team selection. He was also named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-America third team earlier this month and Athlon’s preseason All-America fourth team.

Coming off his most productive season at Iowa State, totaling 37 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns, Brahmer drew praise from head coach Matt Campbell this spring.

“Ben has had a really good spring. Honestly, this is the first offseason that Ben has truly had during his collegiate career.

And I think you see it,” said Campbell. “He’s almost 258 right now in terms of body weight. He’s as strong and physical as he’s been. And I really thought, so far, he’s had a tremendous spring. As a mover, as a point-of-attack football player, some areas where we were really trying to hone in on, I think he’s made great strides.”

Joining Brahmer on the second team are two of his fellow Cyclone transfers on defense. At linebacker, Caleb Bacon earned the distinction, with preseason All-American Marcus Neal joining him at safety. Neal, like Brahmer, also has a Phil Steele preseason All-America selection to his resume.

A sentiment shared by Campbell, Neal arrives at Penn State with heightened expectations for what he can accomplish in 2026.

“Marcus Neal, I don’t know if there was a better defensive player in the Big 12 last year,” said Campbell. “I think what he brings to the table, his physicality, his toughness, his ability to play sideline to sideline.”

Penn State’s third- and fourth-team selections include a mix of returning Nittany Lions and more Iowa State transfers.

Offensively, running back Carson Hansen and starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh earned third-team nods, while receiver Chase Sowell was picked for the fourth team. Defensively, linebacker Tony Rojas – coming off a season-ending ACL injury early in the 2025 season – joined safety Jeremiah Cooper – also recovering from a season-ending ACL injury early in the 2025 season – with third-team selections.

Additionally, place kicker Ryan Barker was selected to the third-team specialists unit.

Penn State begins the 2026 season when it hosts Marshall on Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

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