Penn State adds another 2027 commitment from offensive lineman Jon Sassic

Penn State has added Pittsburgh Central Catholic offensive lineman Jon Sassic to its 2027 recruiting class.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, Sassic earned an offer from offensive line coach Ryan Clanton less than four weeks ago when he visited on March 24 to watch head coach Matt Campbell’s first practice with the Nittany Lions.

He made no secret at the time that the offer was significant to him, but with his recruitment just now taking off following his junior season, that wasn’t going to stop Sassic from seeing other schools.

So, he stuck with his original plan, traveling south to visit schools like NC State (March 27), Virginia Tech (March 28), Maryland (March 31) and Florida State (April 2). But once he got back, Sassic returned to Penn State for a second time on April 4. That’s when it became clear that the Nittany Lions were the team to beat.

“This offer means a lot to me, especially being from two hours away in Pittsburgh,” Sassic said back on March 24. “Also, I have old teammates who are still there playing who would always brighten the mood for me. It is definitely an amazing opportunity.

“My aunt, uncle and cousin all went to Penn State, and I grew up watching Saquon [Barkley] and Trace McSorley, who were both phenomenal.”

Sassic didn’t commit to Penn State during that April 4 visit, but he did make it clear that he was close. In addition to the Nittany Lions, he had official visits set with Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, but knew it was unlikely his recruitment would last that long. So, he returned to both West Virginia and Pitt on April 8-9, respectively, giving both schools one more opportunity to beat out the Nittany Lions.

It didn’t work.

“I would say the culture, energy and intensity that the coaches bring and the players execute,” Sassic said when asked what separated Penn State from his other schools.

Head coach Matt Campbell and his vision for the program was also important to Sassic and his family.

“He has the right mindset leading into the season and with the approach he’s taking,” Sassic said. “He wants to build around bought-in high school players who love the game and are disciplined. Coach is a family guy. We laughed in the room with my family and also were serious when it was needed. He is honestly a great person and coach.”

Sassic holds a three-star rating by Rivals.