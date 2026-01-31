Penn State picks up commitment from 2028 CB Deonte Flemings

Penn State picked up an in-state commitment during Saturday’s junior day, locking up McDowell cornerback Deonte Flemings.

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound Class of 2028 prospect, Flemings earned an offer from assistant coach Deon Broomfield just over a week ago. He had visited Penn State just once previously, attending the 2024 game against Ohio State. Now, after just one junior day visit under Matt Campbell’s leadership, the Erie native decided to end his recruitment early and commit to the Nittany Lions.

“First and foremost, I think the new coaching staff is ready to compete already, and that’s one thing that I love,” Flemings said. “Coach Campbell is a very honest guy and family-oriented, and that’s what it’s about to me and my family. I need somebody who’s going to be on me when my parents aren’t around and turn me into the best version of myself.”

Flemings emerged in 2024 when he played cornerback as a true freshman for McDowell. This year, he was used much more on offense as well, splitting time at quarterback with a senior.

It wasn’t until this past October that Flemings earned his first offer from Sacramento State. Within just a few weeks, Pitt, Syracuse and West Virginia also joined the mix. Notre Dame then did the same on Nov. 22 after he traveled out to South Bend for a visit.

When asked about earning an offer from Penn State earlier this week, he added, “I’m born and raised in PA, and so it means a lot being from PA and getting that Penn State offer. Plus, Cooper Cousins is an [alumnus] of Erie McDowell. Our school colors are even very similar. I wasn’t a huge fan growing up, but they grew on me.”

“With the new coaching staff, that means we can have a fresh start and bring championship football back to the state,” he said. “Plus, then you have one of the best DB coaches in the game, who’s also from PA, in Coach Terry [Smith].”

Flemings is currently unranked by Rivals. He’s Penn State’s first non-2026 commitment under Campbell’s leadership.