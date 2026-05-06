Penn State football gets top five spot in ESPN's Big Ten offseason rankings

Penn State news, notes, and updates for May 6 include where the Lions are in ESPN’s Big Ten offseason rankings, top headlines from around Nittany Nation, and more.

The outlet puts head coach Matt Campbell’s team at No. 5 on its 18-team list. Indiana leads the way. Only one 2026 Penn State opponent is ahead of the Lions. It’s USC at No. 3. Oregon checks in at No. 2. And, Ohio State is just ahead of the Lions at No. 4.

“Campbell brought the core of his Iowa State roster and staff to Penn State, giving the team a foundation for Year 1 and buying some time for the recruiting situation to settle down,” ESPN writes. “The Lions added Becht, a three-year starter at ISU, Neal and other notables, including tight end Benjamin Brahmer, cornerback Jeremiah Cooper, linebacker Caleb Bacon and several experienced linemen. Although Campbell’s longtime defensive coordinator, Jon Heacock, retired after the 2025 season, his ability to get [D’Anton] Lynn back to his alma mater and keep [Terry] Smith on staff is encouraging. Penn State also retained linebacker Tony Rojas, offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh and others.”

You can read ESPN’s full offseason rankings here. The outlet adds on the Trojan, who come to Beaver Stadium on Oct. 10:

“Gary Patterson is back on a college sideline as a defensive coordinator for the first time since 2000, the year before he embarked on a Hall of Fame career leading TCU. Patterson is a fascinating hire for coach Lincoln Riley ahead of a pivotal season. USC also hired safeties coach Paul Gonzales, who worked under Patterson at TCU, and brought in Nebraska’s Mike Ekeler as special teams coordinator. Ekeler has also overseen special teams at Tennessee, Kansas and elsewhere.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Key linebacker target updates official visit schedule, confirms off-campus PSU visit date: Snyder, BWI



Penn State targets tight end depth with key off-campus recruiting visits this week: Snyder, BWI



First five Penn State wrestlers, including Penn State star PJ Duke at a new weight, register for 2026 World Team Trials: Pickel, BWI



One positive and one big question to answer for the Penn State quarterbacks after spring practice: Pickel, BWI



Penn State volleyball to play in ‘Spikes Under the Lights’ tournament featuring an historic prize pool in August: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“When you combine the movement skills with the functional power, it gives Penn State one of the top 10 defensive linemen in this cycle. I think he’s a big get for the Nittany Lions. He’s a defensive lineman who really projects well when it comes to Big Ten football and the kind of linemen that Penn State has always had there in the past. He has a lot of projectable attributes for his position.”

On3 Scouting Director Charles Power to BWI’s Ryan Snyder on new PSU DL commit Stanley Montgomery.