Penn State locks up linebacker Keian Kaiser on National Signing Day

Penn State has officially signed linebacker Keian Kaiser.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect from Nebraska, Kaiser put up some massive numbers throughout his prep career, finishing with 352 tackles at Sidney High School. That included an excellent senior season, as Kaiser racked up 111 tackles and 39 tackles for loss, all while leading Sidney to a state championship appearance. He also had 38 receptions for 572 yards and nine touchdowns playing tight end. Off the gridiron, he finished second in the high jump last May in Nebraska’s Class B state championship with a leap of 6’4″.

“I’ve always known Penn State as ‘Linebacker U,'” Kaiser said. “I remember driving back home after getting my offer from Iowa State. We were all excited, thinking about what could come, and we actually talked about how awesome it would be to go on a visit to Penn State and go to the White Out game.

“I don’t know how I remember that, but I always have. Now, it’s kind of a surreal moment thinking back on that. My dad being able to mark off a Penn State White Out game on his bucket list, and me as well, that’s very exciting for us. I’m excited to do everything I can to help this team.”

Kaiser earned his first scholarship offer from Iowa State in Nov. 2024. Wyoming followed a few months later, but Kaiser ultimately ended his recruitment a few weeks later, committing to Matt Campbell and his staff in March 2025. Minnesota then pursued him after he was released from Iowa State.

“Yeah, I had a few schools text and reach out to me,” Kaiser said. “Minnesota told me that if I didn’t commit to Iowa State so early, they would’ve offered earlier. A few other schools were also interested in me, but because I committed so early, we never got the chance to really build a relationship.

“But also, I committed early for a reason, because of Coach Campbell and all the coaches. They believed in me early. They were my first offer, and they made a great impression on me.”

Kaiser holds a three-star rating by all three major recruiting sites.