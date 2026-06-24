Penn State football makes annual summer stop at Hershey Children's Hospital: 'I think it's really awesome opportunity for us'

HERSHEY — When Matt Campbell arrived at Penn State back in December, he made it a priority to sit down with each member of the program and find out what was working and what wasn’t. Some of those conversations led him and his team to the Penn State Health Golisano Children’s Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. It is the continuation of an annual program tradition that dates back more than a decade.

“Number one, just the families, the children, but to be honest with you, the leadership and the service of so many great people that are just impacting the lives of so many others, I think it’s so awesome,” Campbell said. “It’s a great reminder for me, as the head football coach, and what our role and responsibility is. But then, it’s also great for our players to not only interact with the families and the young people, but to see the leadership and the excellence of so many people serving the families and these young people. I think it’s a really awesome opportunity for us.”

This is the first time Campbell has brought his team here, of course, and he called his day “an incredibly impactful one.” But, it’s hardly the first time the Penn State football team has made this particular summer trek down Route 322. Former Lions coach James Franklin brought his first team to the hospital back in 2014. Aside from a pause due to coronavirus-related restrictions, the trip became a recurring one.

Those previous visits had an impact on longtime members of the program, such as offensive linemen Anthony Donkoh and Cooper Cousins, plus Director of Player Development Jordan Hill, among many others. Through conversations with them and others, Campbell became eager to put the trip on the team’s calendar in 2026.

“Some of the first questions I asked is, what was going well, and to be honest with you, a couple people talked about the Hershey visit,” Campbell said. “So, you know, that’s hopefully being curious from our end and really understanding some of the impactful, meaningful opportunities that we could continue forward, and really grateful we did.”

Penn State quarterback Alex Manske speaks with a child during the team’s trip to the Penn State Health Golisano Children’s Hospital. (Pickel/BWI)

Throughout the afternoon and early evening, Penn State players spent time playing games and coloring, among other things, with Four Diamonds and Children’s Miracle Network children and families in the hospital’s Tree House Café. Elsewhere, Campbell and others made stops in numerous patients’ rooms upstairs. The entire group then came together for a photo in the cafe.

At that point, it was time for the Penn State team buses to depart, but not befor exchanging a few final smiles, signing a couple of last autographs, and leaving innumerable memorable moments that will last a lifetime for all involved.

“Ultimately, it shows that we really are blessed to be in a position that we are, because we may think that, we’re just playing sports for ourselves sometimes, but at the end of the day, us playing the sport and coming over here and seeing these families and these kids, we’re their heroes, and they look up to us and stuff like that,” Donkoh said.

“So it was very, very, very humbling, and again, I’m truly blessed to be in the position I am, to be able to come and give back to these kids who are going through something.”

Added first-year quarterback Rocco Becht:

“I think days like these help us bond even more, to be spread out across the hospital, and see what these kids are going through, is something special and unique to our hearts. It’s something we all have in common, and that’s just giving back to the community, giving back to the people who cheer for us on Saturdays, and so I’m just excited to be here with the team and continue to build that chemistry for when we get on the field.”