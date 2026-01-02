Penn State OL Eagan Boyer enters NCAA transfer portal

Penn State offensive lineman Eagan Boyer has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Listed at 6-foot-8, 302 pounds, Boyer was considered a three-star prospect when he came out of William Amos Hough in Cornelius, N.C., in the 2024 recruiting class. However, he made an impact right away, playing nearly 60 snaps his first year on campus. Boyer didn’t play quite as many snaps this past season, but he also started the season banged up, missing some nonconference games that would’ve provided him quality reps.

On top of that, Boyer also missed the final few weeks of spring practice. However, from an athletic perspective, there’s no question that the redshirt freshman is a loss for Penn State head coach Matt Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton.

“Redshirt freshman Eagan Boyer is on another level when talking about athleticism on the Nittany Lions’ offensive line,” wrote BWI’s Sean Fitz back in February. “We knew that coming in, as he crushed camp testing before his senior season. A guy that’s nearly 6-8 running a shuttle in the 4.4s is not an everyday occurrence.

“Of course, Boyer still needs to put on size as he grows into his frame, but the athletic base shouldn’t suffer all that much. He went mid-4.8 for the staff in the 40 last spring. No other offensive lineman was under 5.1 seconds. Boyer is all potential at this point, but he had a strong freshman year. When he gets where he’s going from a size perspective, Penn State should have a really good one.”

Coming out of high school, Boyer earned more than two dozen scholarship offers. He chose Penn State after just one visit to Penn State for a spring practice. The Nittany Lions beat out Auburn and Tennessee at the time.

Where Boyer goes next is unclear, but Florida should be a serious contender now that former Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein is part of their staff.

