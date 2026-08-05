Penn State football preseason camp coverage: Join BWI for 75 percent off

Penn State football is back on the practice field as the Nittany Lions open preseason camp in preparation for the 2026 season. With a new era underway under head coach Matt Campbell, storylines are developing by the day, and Blue-White Illustrated is making sure Penn State fans don’t miss a thing by offering 75 percent off annual memberships.

For a limited time, new members who join Blue-White Illustrated will get their first 12 months of premium Penn State coverage for a quarter of the regular price – just $2.49 per month.

From daily practice observations and insider camp buzz to roster battles, recruiting developments and everything we’re learning as Campbell’s first Penn State team takes shape, there’s no better place to stay informed than Blue-White Illustrated.

Don’t miss a minute of preseason camp. Join Blue-White Illustrated today to get 75 percent off your first year of premium coverage – that’s 12 months for only $30.

DON’T MISS OUT: This 75 percent off annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

What you’ll find at Blue-White Illustrated

With a Blue-White Illustrated annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

The industry’s most experienced Penn State coverage team, delivering insider reporting, premium analysis and daily updates from Holuba Hall and the Lasch Football Complex.

Comprehensive Penn State football recruiting coverage from the Blue-White Illustrated insiders Sean Fitz and Ryan Snyder and the On3 national recruiting team, with the latest on top high school prospects, transfer portal targets and commitments.

Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing roster of college football insiders.

The most active Penn State fan community where members interact with our insiders every day, discuss breaking news, share opinions and get answers to their biggest questions throughout the year.

The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

An exclusive app featuring Blue-White Illustrated’s premium stories, message boards, alerts and more.

Full access to premium content across the entire On3 | Rivals network.

Get 75 percent off Blue-White Illustrated annual memberships today.

Led by long-time Penn State insiders Sean Fitz, Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder, Greg Pickel, and Thomas Frank Carr, members receive unmatched access to breaking news, insider information, recruiting coverage, film analysis and the premier Penn State community – all at a can’t-miss price of 75 percent off for your first year.

If you’re serious about following Penn State football through preseason camp, the 2026 season and beyond, there’s never been a better time to join Blue-White Illustrated.

Become a Blue-White Illustrated annual member today and get your first year of premium Penn State coverage for only $30.

Terms: This offer ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on Aug. 12, 2026. Promotion valid for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserves the right to modify or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions.