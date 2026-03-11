Penn State football roster update: Two more position switches of note highlight spring changes

Penn State sophomore and linebacker turned defensive end LaVar Arrington II is not the only Nittany Lion who will line up at a new spot during his first spring practice under new head coach Matt Campbell. In other position change news, redshirt sophomore Caleb Brewer will be moving from the offensive line to the defensive line. After playing both in high school, the Reading, Pa., Wyomissing native spent his first two seasons in State College as a blocker. Now, he will be switching to the other side of the ball to start spring practice. Penn State currently lists him at 6-foot-4, 302 pounds.

“I think he certainly could be a one or three-technique,”Wyomissing assistant coach Steven O’Neill told BWI in 2023. “He’s our nose most of the time, although we’ll play him more as a [three-tech] this year to take advantage of his athleticism and angles. Again, he’s just such a physical player. He’s an excellent wrestler, too. He knows how to use leverage, which is so important as a defensive tackle. I think he absolutely could play defensive line for Penn State if he’s not going to be a guard.”

Brewer joins a defensive tackle group that includes a number of newcomers and also three returners with limited production in Ty Blanding, Liam Andrews, and De’Andre Cook.

One other Penn State position change is also now official

One other position note became official on Tuesday. Class of 2026 three-star signee Amarion Jackson will start his Penn State career at receiver. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Omaha, Neb., native could have played safety at the next level, as well. Thus, he was listed as an athlete initially on the program’s official roster. However, he is now set to work under receivers coach Kashif Moore during his first set of spring drills instead of under safeties coach Deon Broomfield, who was his main recruiter.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to get developed and play for a strong building program,” Jackson told Rivals after signing with Penn State. “I’m looking forward to just being able to come in and be apart of what Coach Campbell is going to build at Penn State.

“Campbell is a really good coach and I think things will turn around for Penn State very soon.”

