Penn State RB Cam Wallace enters transfer portal

Penn State running back Cam Wallace has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

A native of Mount Vernon, Ga., Wallace was a late addition to Penn State’s Class of 2023, committing to the Nittany Lions just two days before signing day in December 2022.

After redshirting his first season on campus, Wallace appeared in three games during the 2024 season, including a nine-carry, 24-yard performance against West Virginia. He then had nine carries for 39 yards against Kent State, only to suffer a season-ending leg injury in that game. Wallace returned for his redshirt sophomore season but played in just three games this year, totaling six carries for 23 yards.

Coming out of Montgomery County High School, Wallace was a late riser, picking up his first Football Bowl Subdivision offer from Washington State in September of his senior season. He went on to earn over a dozen offers total, with Penn State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State and West Virginia all showing serious interest.

As a senior, he totaled 1,221 yards, averaging 9.6 yards per carry and scoring 13 touchdowns. In addition to earning a three-star rating, Wallace earned a host of awards, including All-Region Player of the Year. He also ran a 10.56-second 100-meter in spring 2022.