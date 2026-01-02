Penn State RB Corey Smith is entering the NCAA transfer portal, report says

Penn State running back Corey Smith has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, ESPN reports. He joins fellow Nittany Lion ball carrier Cam Wallace in deciding to do so.

A four-star prospect from Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisc., Smith was one of two running backs in the 2024 class, joining Pennsylvania native Quinton Martin. Despite Martin earning more attention and a higher rating out of high school, it was actually Smith who made an impact sooner, playing in four games his freshman season.

His 78-yard run against Washington in the 2024 White Out game will go down as his most memorable moment as a Nittany Lion. He finished his freshman season with 22 carries for 152 yards. This year, he played much more sparingly, totaling just five carries for 13 yards against Nevada in the season opener before carrying 9 times for 17 yards in the Pinstripe Bowl. Most of his 40+ snaps during the 2025 season came on the kick return team.

Coming out of high school, Smith was ranked No. 366 nationally in the Industry Rankings. He was the 27th-ranked running back and third overall in Wisconsin. Smith was also a high school teammate of offensive lineman Donnie Harbour.

He missed the majority of his senior season with a broken collarbone but did manage to return for a few playoff games late in the year. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back totaled more than 1,600 all-purpose yards his junior season and 1,800 all-purpose yards as a sophomore.

Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?

OT Anthony Donkoh

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

TE Andrew Rappleyea

K Ryan Barker

OT Garrett Sexton

S Dejuan Lane

LB Tony Rojas

DE Max Granville

WR Koby Howard

LB Alex Tatsch

CB Daryus Dixson

OL Chimdy Onoh

S Vaboue Toure

DE Yvan Kemajou

RB Quinton Martin

OL Henry Boehme

Planned transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2

TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

OL TJ Shanahan

TE Luke Reynolds

WR Jeff Exinor

OL J’Ven Williams

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

WR Josiah Brown

CB Lamont Payne Jr.

RB Cam Wallace

OL Eagan Boyer

QB Jaxon Smolik

RB Corey Smith