Penn State football is set for a busy first Wednesday in February; here's what is on the agenda

The Nittany Lions are set to officially add four-star New Jersey edge Elijah Reeder, three-star Nebraska linebacker Keian Kaiser, top punter Lucas Tenbrock, and three-star Ohio offensive tackle Pete Eglitis this morning when the final signing window for recruits in the Class of 2026 begins at 7 a.m. ET local time for each prospect. Penn State also continues to try to pry legacy receiver recruit Samson Gash away from Michigan State. The Detroit, Mich., four-star is down to Spartans and the Lions, with the former seemingly in the lead. A decision could come at any time.

Once the recruiting part of the day is out of the way, Campbell will hold his first news conference since December at Beaver Stadium. That will start at 12:15 p.m. ET. After, his primary position coaches, coordinators, and general manager Derek Hoodjer will meet with reporters throughout the afternoon. You’ll be able to watch Campbell’s news conference live on YouTube by clicking here. And, you can follow live updates from the breakout sessions inside The Lions Den forum. Access it by clicking here.

Some of the top topics we expect Campbell to discuss include his plan for both winter workouts and spring practices, how he will handle the annual Blue-White game during his first year at Penn State, and what he feels his staff accomplished in the transfer portal, among other topics.

“The opening of the new Ryan Field marks a defining moment for Northwestern Football and reflects our continued investment in excellence across every aspect of the program. The opener against Penn State presented by FOX Sports provides us with an extraordinary stage to showcase the incredible stadium and the culture that Head Coach David Braun has established. We appreciate the dedication and support of our fans and campus community, and we look forward to welcoming them to the nation’s greatest college football stadium that will elevate the student-athlete experience and bring us together in powerful and memorable ways.”

Northwestern AD Mark Jackson on moving the Wildcats’ 2026 football game with Penn State from Sat., Oct. 3 to Fri., Oct. 2.